Stats and Facts from the First Half of #SFvsLV

The San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in their first preseason game on Sunday. The contest comes after a series of joint practices at Raiders headquarters.
Take a look at the top moments from the first half of #SFvsLV:
In the first quarter, defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell opened up the game for San Francisco's defense with a sack on his former team. He topped off the highlight debuting his fishing pole sack celebration as a member of the 49ers. The fishing pole celebration is in remembrance of Ferrell's father.
"That just comes from growing up, I always fished with my Pops... He bought me a Captain America fishing rod. From that moment on, I was hooked on fishing. And my family fishes, so that's always been a big thing."
The 49ers defense shut down the Raiders run game in the second quarter. In back-to-back plays, cornerback Samuel Womack III and linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball brought down Raiders running back Zamir White for no gain, then defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. and cornerback Ambry Thomas combined to stop White for a loss of one yard.
San Francisco's first touchdown drive came in the second quarter with a series of impressive plays. Wide receiver Ronnie Bell, a 2023 NFL Draft seventh-round pick, fired up the offense with a 15-yard pickup. Tight end Troy Fumagalli secured the following first down with an eight-yard catch and quarterback Trey Lance showed off his quick feet in the next play as he scrambled out of the pocket to find Willie Snead IV for a 12-yard gain.
The 49ers capitalized in the red zone, as Lance threw a short pass intended for wide receiver Chris Conley. The ball was tipped by Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley, but tight end Ross Dwelley dove in to make the catch and secure a 49ers touchdown.
Following the score, rookie kicker Jake Moody made his first PAT as a member of the 49ers.
Offense
- First downs: 9
- Total net yards: 133
- Average gain: 4.9
- Rushing net yards: 39
- Passing net yards: 94
- Touchdowns: 1
- Time of possession: 12:43
Defense:
- Most tackles: LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball (5)
- Sacks: DL Clelin Ferrell (1.0)