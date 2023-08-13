Presented by

Stats and Facts from the First Half of #SFvsLV

Aug 13, 2023
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in their first preseason game on Sunday. The contest comes after a series of joint practices at Raiders headquarters.

Take a look at the top moments from the first half of #SFvsLV:

In the first quarter, defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell opened up the game for San Francisco's defense with a sack on his former team. He topped off the highlight debuting his fishing pole sack celebration as a member of the 49ers. The fishing pole celebration is in remembrance of Ferrell's father.

"That just comes from growing up, I always fished with my Pops... He bought me a Captain America fishing rod. From that moment on, I was hooked on fishing. And my family fishes, so that's always been a big thing."

The 49ers defense shut down the Raiders run game in the second quarter. In back-to-back plays, cornerback ﻿Samuel Womack III﻿ and linebacker ﻿Marcelino McCrary-Ball﻿ brought down Raiders running back Zamir White for no gain, then defensive lineman ﻿Kerry Hyder Jr.﻿ and cornerback ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿ combined to stop White for a loss of one yard.

San Francisco's first touchdown drive came in the second quarter with a series of impressive plays. Wide receiver ﻿Ronnie Bell﻿, a 2023 NFL Draft seventh-round pick, fired up the offense with a 15-yard pickup. Tight end ﻿Troy Fumagalli﻿ secured the following first down with an eight-yard catch and quarterback ﻿Trey Lance﻿ showed off his quick feet in the next play as he scrambled out of the pocket to find ﻿Willie Snead IV﻿ for a 12-yard gain.

The 49ers capitalized in the red zone, as Lance threw a short pass intended for wide receiver ﻿Chris Conley﻿. The ball was tipped by Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley, but tight end ﻿Ross Dwelley﻿ dove in to make the catch and secure a 49ers touchdown.

Following the score, rookie kicker ﻿Jake Moody﻿ made his first PAT as a member of the 49ers.

Take a look at the San Francisco 49ers highlights from the first half of preseason Game 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders:

Offense

  • First downs: 9
  • Total net yards: 133
  • Average gain: 4.9
  • Rushing net yards: 39
  • Passing net yards: 94
  • Touchdowns: 1
  • Time of possession: 12:43

Defense:

