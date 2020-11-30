Statement from the San Francisco 49ers

Nov 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM
49ers Staff

"The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

"The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games.

"Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time."

