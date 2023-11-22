Burford and Banks Questionable vs. Seahawks; Injury Report for #SFvsSEA

The San Francisco 49ers have some question marks on the offensive line as they head to Seattle for their first meeting of the season with the Seahawks. Second-year offensive lineman Spencer Burford (knee) popped up on the injury report following the team's 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Burford did not practice this week and is considered questionable on the final injury report ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving night game.
"No, I think he would be alright if we played Sunday, but it's a question here on Thursday and he can't go (Tuesday)," head coach Kyle Shanahan responded when asked if Burford's injury was a long-term issue. "It's worrisome."
Banks (toe), the second offensive lineman working through an injury, is questionable after sitting out the last two games as he works through turf toe. He was a limited participant in practice this week, and per Shanahan has a chance to play on Thursday. Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano filled in at left guard against the Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, however, depending on Banks and Burford's availability may be needed to step in on the right side of the line.
Below is the complete Week 12 Game Status Report for Wednesday:
San Francisco 49ers
- Did Not Participate: OL Spencer Burford (knee)
- Limited Participation: OL Aaron Banks (toe)
- Full Participation: DL Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring), DL Javon Hargrave (thumb), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (shoulder), WR Ray-Ray McCloud III (rib), CB Samuel Womack III (knee)
Status Report:
- OL Aaron Banks (toe) - Questionable
- OL Spencer Burford (knee) - Questionable
- CB Samuel Womack III (knee) - Questionable
- DL Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring) - Questionable