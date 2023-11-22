Burford and Banks Questionable vs. Seahawks; Injury Report for #SFvsSEA

The San Francisco 49ers have some question marks on the offensive line as they head to Seattle for their first meeting of the season with the Seahawks. Second-year offensive lineman Spencer Burford (knee) popped up on the injury report following the team's 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Burford did not practice this week and is considered questionable on the final injury report ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving night game.

"No, I think he would be alright if we played Sunday, but it's a question here on Thursday and he can't go (Tuesday)," head coach Kyle Shanahan responded when asked if Burford's injury was a long-term issue. "It's worrisome."