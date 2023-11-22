Presented by

Burford and Banks Questionable vs. Seahawks; Injury Report for #SFvsSEA

Nov 22, 2023 at 01:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers have some question marks on the offensive line as they head to Seattle for their first meeting of the season with the Seahawks. Second-year offensive lineman Spencer Burford (knee) popped up on the injury report following the team's 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Burford did not practice this week and is considered questionable on the final injury report ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving night game.

"No, I think he would be alright if we played Sunday, but it's a question here on Thursday and he can't go (Tuesday)," head coach Kyle Shanahan responded when asked if Burford's injury was a long-term issue. "It's worrisome."

Banks (toe), the second offensive lineman working through an injury, is questionable after sitting out the last two games as he works through turf toe. He was a limited participant in practice this week, and per Shanahan has a chance to play on Thursday. Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano filled in at left guard against the Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, however, depending on Banks and Burford's availability may be needed to step in on the right side of the line.

Below is the complete Week 12 Game Status Report for Wednesday:

San Francisco 49ers

Status Report:

Related Content

news

Colton McKivitz Cleared to Play vs. Buccaneers; Injury Report Ahead of #TBvsSF

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 11 matchup versus the Buccaneers.
news

McKivitz Makes Strides; Shanahan Goes In-Depth on Buccaneers Defense

San Francisco 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's workout.
news

Trent Williams, Javon Hargrave Questionable for Week 10 vs. Jaguars

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 10 matchup versus the Jaguars.
news

49ers Back From the Bye and DL Chase Young Practice Debut

The San Francisco 49ers returned to HQ following the Week 9 Bye and DL Chase Young made his practice debut.
news

Injury Update on QB Brock Purdy Ahead of #CINvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers have announced an injury update on QB Brock Purdy ahead of the team's Week 8 contest vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Brock Purdy, Trent Williams Questionable for Week 8 vs. Bengals

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 8 matchup vs. the Bengals.
news

QB Brock Makes Progress Through Concussion Protocol; Wilks Scouting Report

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was a limited participant in Thursday's practice leading up to the Week 8 matchup.
news

QB Brock Purdy Enters Concussion Protocol Ahead of Bengals Matchup

Head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered updates on quarterback Brock Purdy's status for Week 8.
news

Deebo Samuel OUT for #SFvsMIN; McCaffrey and Greenlaw Questionable

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Vikings.
news

Dre Greenlaw and Elijah Mitchell Questionable for #SFvsCLE; Aaron Banks Cleared

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 6 matchup vs. the Browns.
news

Samuel, Greenlaw, Ward and Jennings Cleared for #DALvsSF; Mitchell OUT

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's 'SNF' matchup vs. the Cowboys.
Advertising