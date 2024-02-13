 Skip to main content
San Francisco 49ers Sign Nine Free Agents

Feb 13, 2024 at 01:40 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed the following nine free agents:

OL Sebastian Gutierrez

DB Kemon Hall

S Erik Harris

S Tayler Hawkins

WR Tay Martin

DL Sam Okuayinonu

LB Curtis Robinson

TE Jake Tonges

DL Spencer Waege

All of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad.

