Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead OUT; 49ers Week 11 Inactives

The San Francisco 49ers enter their Week 11 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City with almost an entirely healthy roster. The 49ers have just two notable injuries among the players on the team's active roster. Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam, who has been working through Achilles and quadricep injuries, is inactive for "Monday Night Football" and will miss the second game of his NFL career. Ebukam participated in two of the team's three practices in Colorado Springs this past week.