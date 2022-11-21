Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead OUT; 49ers Week 11 Inactives

The San Francisco 49ers enter their Week 11 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City with almost an entirely healthy roster. The 49ers have just two notable injuries among the players on the team's active roster. Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam, who has been working through Achilles and quadricep injuries, is inactive for "Monday Night Football" and will miss the second game of his NFL career. Ebukam participated in two of the team's three practices in Colorado Springs this past week.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) was ruled out from the Mexico game on Friday by head coach Kyle Shanahan. Armstead has not seen game action since Week 4 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Earlier this week, the head coach was asked about the defensive lineman's chances of returning for the Mexico City game and replied replied that Armstead "has a chance." However, Armstead did not rejoin practice during the team's elevation training at the United States Air Force Academy.

Healthy scratches for the team include: Tyrion Davis-Price, Curtis Robinson, Kemoko Turay and Nick Zakelj.

Here's a look at Monday's inactives for the 49ers vs. Cardinals primetime matchup:

San Francisco 49ers

