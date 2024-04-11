Ryan Retires, 49ers Add Two More Free Agents and Mock Draft Trends | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 1:45 - Recapping latest free agency updates: S Logan Ryan retires, 49ers sign TE Eric Saubert and RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
- 4:23 - Previewing local pro day and upcoming offseason workout dates
- 7:00 - Discussing the latest 49ers mock draft trends
