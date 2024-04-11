 Skip to main content
Ryan Retires, 49ers Add Two More Free Agents and Mock Draft Trends | 1st & 10

Apr 11, 2024 at 12:30 PM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 1:45 - Recapping latest free agency updates: S Logan Ryan retires, 49ers sign TE Eric Saubert and RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
  • 4:23 - Previewing local pro day and upcoming offseason workout dates
  • 7:00 - Discussing the latest 49ers mock draft trends

news

Strengths of the 2024 Draft Class and Projections for the 49ers 1st Round Pick | 1st & 10

Learn more about the strongest position groups in the 2024 draft class vs. 49ers player needs and expert predictions for the 49ers first round draft pick on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Kittle, Ward Injury Updates, Rule Changes and More from the NFL Annual Meeting | 1st & 10

Learn more about the rule changes coming out of the NFL Annual League Meeting, 49ers injury updates and a free agency evaluation from general manager John Lynch on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Leonard Floyd Lands in the Bay, Netflix's 'Receiver' Reveal and More | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers second wave of free agency signings, the reveal of Netflix's "Receiver" featuring TE George Kittle and WR Deebo Samuel Sr. and the 49ers remaining roster needs on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

First Wave of Free Agent Signings and 49ers Roster Moves | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest free agent signings, contract extensions and player departures on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the Combine, Front Office Moves and Draft Approach | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest updates from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, the team's current draft pick breakdown and approach to a first-round pick on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Latest Offseason Moves and Previewing the 2024 Season | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest roster and coaching changes and 2024 season opponents on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the 2023 Season and 49ers Team Award Recipients | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers team award recipients, outlook on the Super Bowl LVIII loss and 2023 season on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Latest 49ers SB Practice Updates, Willis HOF Selection and NFL Honors | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest practice updates, NFL Honors Award recipients and Patrick Willis' Hall of Fame nod on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers Send-Off and Las Vegas Arrival Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers fan-filled send-off from Levi's® Stadium, the team's arrival in Las Vegas and Wilks' scouting report on the Chiefs on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

A Look Back at the Chiefs-49ers SB LIV Matchup with Tracy Sandler | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers approach to their second Super Bowl matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs and the biggest takeaways from Nick Bosa and Fred Warner on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Super Bowl LVIII First Look With Nick Wagoner and 49ers Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest injury updates on George Kittle and Ambry Thomas and get an insider's perspective on the 49ers-Chiefs matchup with ESPN's Nick Wagoner on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
