Friday, Jul 31, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Roster Moves, PFF's NFL Backfield Ratings, NFL.com Ranks Top NFC Training Camp Position Battles

Roster Moves

The 49ers announced the following roster moves yesterday:

The following player has been waived:

  • DL Alex Barrett

The following player has been released:

  • OL Leonard Wester

The following player has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

The new Reserve/Covid-19 List has been created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

NFL Backfield Rankings

Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 NFL backfields heading into the 2020 season. Despite boasting the league's No. 2-ranked rushing attack in 2019, San Francisco came in 19th-overall on the analytics site's list. Here's what Steve Palazzolo said about the unit:

"No system highlights the importance of scheme and playcalling for rushing production like the Shanahan system. And Kyle continued its evolution last season, as a more versatile scheme led to three different running backs going over 500 yards during the regular season.

"Raheem Mostert led the way. After making his name on special teams for four years, Mostert broke out to post the fourth-best rushing grade in the league last year (83.3) while averaging 5.8 yards per carry and forcing 46 missed tackles on 190 rushes. Mostert has angle-changing speed, and that's even more valuable when the system puts the running back into space as often as it does.

"Tevin Coleman has impressive speed of his own, and while he wasn't as successful as Mostert, he posted the highest rushing grade of his career (71.3) in his first season in San Francisco last year. He and Mostert tied for the team lead with 180 receiving yards, and they will likely be the top pass-catching options once again unless Jerick McKinnon finally makes it back onto the field. McKinnon hasn't taken a snap in either of the last two years after signing a four-year, $30 million contract, but he earned the ninth-best receiving grade in the league among running backs (83.6) in 2017. Jeff Wilson Jr. also returns after producing a solid 70.4 overall grade on 64 snaps a year ago.

"And of course, we can't forget about fullback Kyle Juszczyk﻿, one of the last remaining hopes for the PFF fullback pages in Premium Stats 2.0. The highest-graded fullback in three of the last four years, Juszczyk has averaged over 10.0 yards per reception over the last two years, as the 49ers do a great job of getting him into space and reminding defenses that they must defend the entire field.

"Expect another committee approach with the running backs in San Francisco this season."

NFC Training Camp Battles to Watch

Around the NFL editor Gregg Rosenthal broke down the most exciting training camp competitions in the NFC. San Francisco landed two different battles in the Top 5. Coming in at No. 2 on the list is the 49ers receiving corps. "This battle royale looms large, in light of the recent revelation that starter Deebo Samuel could miss the beginning of the season," wrote Rosenthal. "Brandon Aiyuk﻿, a yards-after-the-catch monster in college and rookie first-round pick, will be asked to develop quickly."

In the next spot, and third-overall on the list, are the above-mentioned running backs. "The 49ers and their playoff hero, Mostert, settled their financial issues, but it's worth keeping in mind when projecting this backfield that Shanahan ultimately paid more to bring Tevin Coleman from Atlanta in 2018," Rosenthal continued. "Once an even bigger-ticket free-agency purchase, Jerick McKinnon is now just trying to keep his career going after losing two seasons to injury and restructuring his once-lucrative deal."

Top 5 NFC Training Camp Battles According to Gregg Rosenthal:

  1. Chicago Bears Quarterbacks
  2. San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers
  3. San Francisco 49ers Running Backs
  4. Detroit Lions Running Backs
  5. Los Angeles Rams Running Backs

Related Content

Morning Report: George Kittle Lands Top TE Spot on NFL Top 100, Charley Casserly Argues Nick Bosa Deserved Top 10 Ranking, Richard Sherman Joins an Instagram Live with PFF
news

Morning Report: George Kittle Lands Top TE Spot on NFL Top 100, Charley Casserly Argues Nick Bosa Deserved Top 10 Ranking, Richard Sherman Joins an Instagram Live with PFF

George Kittle is the final 49ers player announced on NFL's Top 100, NFL.com writers discuss Top 10 snubs, Richard Sherman says Jimmy Garoppolo could have Pro Bowl season in 2020.
Morning Report: Roster News, Richard Sherman and Nick Bosa Land on NFL Top 100, John Lynch Shares Team Updates 
news

Morning Report: Roster News, Richard Sherman and Nick Bosa Land on NFL Top 100, John Lynch Shares Team Updates 

Latest news on San Francisco's roster moves, Richard Sherman and Nick Bosa are latest 49ers announced on NFL's Top 100, John Lynch gives updates on the team heading into training camp.
Morning Report: Latest CBA Updates, Jimmy Garoppolo and Fred Warner Land on NFL Top 100, NFL.com Ranks the Top 10 Rosters 
news

Morning Report: Latest CBA Updates, Jimmy Garoppolo and Fred Warner Land on NFL Top 100, NFL.com Ranks the Top 10 Rosters 

How the 2020 season will look different for San Francisco, Jimmy Garoppolo and Fred Warner are first 49ers announced on NFL's Top 100, Maurice Jones-Drew ranks the top 10 most talented teams heading into the regular season.
Morning Report: Analysis of 49ers D-line Heading into Camp, George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo Spotted at Giants Game, Four 49ers make Pro Football Network's Top 100 List
news

Morning Report: Analysis of 49ers D-line Heading into Camp, George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo Spotted at Giants Game, Four 49ers make Pro Football Network's Top 100 List

An in-depth training camp primer on San Francisco's defensive linemen, Garoppolo and Kittle take in a Giants game as cardboard versions of themselves, Pro Football Network revealed their take on the 100 best players in the NFL naming four 49ers to the list.
Morning Report: Analysis of the Running Back Position Heading into Training Camp, Chip Flanagan Talks Scouting Deebo Samuel, 49ers Linebackers Ranked at No. 10 by PFF
news

Morning Report: Analysis of the Running Back Position Heading into Training Camp, Chip Flanagan Talks Scouting Deebo Samuel, 49ers Linebackers Ranked at No. 10 by PFF

An in-depth training camp primer on San Francisco's running backs, national scout Chip Flanagan discussed scouting 49ers players and Pro Football Focus ranked the team's linebacking corps in the top 10 in the NFL.
Morning Report: Analysis of the 49ers Cornerback Position, NFC West Training Camp Preview, Solomon Thomas Supports Foster Youth
news

Morning Report: Analysis of the 49ers Cornerback Position, NFC West Training Camp Preview, Solomon Thomas Supports Foster Youth

An in-depth training camp primer on San Francisco's cornerbacks, NFL.com gives the lowdown on position battles, strengths, weaknesses and newcomers in the NFC West and Solomon Thomas shares a message of support to graduating Santa Clara County foster youth.
Morning Report: K'Waun Williams' Pro Bowl Chances in 2020, Analysis of the Wide Receiver Position Heading into Training Camp, Adam Peters Talks Scouting George Kittle
news

Morning Report: K'Waun Williams' Pro Bowl Chances in 2020, Analysis of the Wide Receiver Position Heading into Training Camp, Adam Peters Talks Scouting George Kittle

K'Waun Williams named to NFL.com's list of candidates that could earn their first Pro Bowl nod in 2020, an in-depth training camp primer on San Francisco's wide receivers, vice president of player personnel Adam Peters discussed scouting players to the 49ers roster.
Morning Report: 49ers Players React to Madden '21 Ratings, Analysis of the Safety Position Heading into Training Camp, Top NFL Rosters According to PFF
news

Morning Report: 49ers Players React to Madden '21 Ratings, Analysis of the Safety Position Heading into Training Camp, Top NFL Rosters According to PFF

49ers players react to Madden '21 overall and skill ratings, an in-depth training camp primer on San Francisco's safeties, Pro Football Focus ranks all 32 teams by overall strength heading into the 2020 season.
Morning Report: Analysis on All 16 Offensive Linemen Heading into Training Camp and 49ers Ratings in Madden '21
news

Morning Report: Analysis on All 16 Offensive Linemen Heading into Training Camp and 49ers Ratings in Madden '21

An in-depth training camp primer for San Francisco's offensive linemen and a look at the 49ers top playmakers in Madden '21.
Morning Report: How the Linebackers Stack Up Heading into Training Camp, 49ers and Giants Support #WearAMask Initiative, Players Discuss How to Create Change in the Bay Area
news

Morning Report: How the Linebackers Stack Up Heading into Training Camp, 49ers and Giants Support #WearAMask Initiative, Players Discuss How to Create Change in the Bay Area

An in-depth training camp primer for San Francisco's linebackers, the 49ers, Giants and Dignity Health announce initiative to create 200,000 masks and a roundtable discussion on how to create change in the Bay Area.
Morning Report: Camp Battle for TE2, Fred Warner Named to Top 10 NFL Linebackers List, 49ers and Warriors Partner with Second Harvest Food Bank
news

Morning Report: Camp Battle for TE2, Fred Warner Named to Top 10 NFL Linebackers List, 49ers and Warriors Partner with Second Harvest Food Bank

An in-depth training camp primer for San Francisco's tight ends, Fred Warner lands on ESPN's list of top linebackers, the 49ers and Warriors deliver 10,000 bags to the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.

