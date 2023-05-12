Rookies Touch Down at 49ers HQ for Minicamp | 1st & 10

May 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyiHeart or where ever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:30 - Which players were at Levi's® Stadium on Thursday and what were they up to?
  • 2:18 - Sharing LB/FB Jack Colletto's undrafted story
  • 4:00 - From Ann Arbor to The Bay, Michigan draft picks WR Ronnie Bell and K Jake Moody shared their excitement to join the 49ers
  • 6:26 - Discussing the 49ers defensive draft picks' anticipation to get to work with one of the highest ranked defensive units in the league
  • 7:49 - What to expect for the next few days of rookie minicamp
  • 8:10 - What the behind the scenes was like at Day 1 of rookie minicamp

After listening, don't forget to leave a rating and turn on post notifications so you don't miss any of the latest 49ers news.

