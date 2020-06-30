Presented by

Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020

Morning Report: Robert Saleh's Coaching Lessons, San Francisco Scheduled to Face Cam Newton in 2020, 49ers Walk for Mental Health Awareness

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, June 30.

10 Lessons of Coaching

As part of the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit organized by the NFL in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, Robert Saleh shared 10 coaching lessons including, "Ignore the noise, trust your process," and "This profession (coaching) is hard! Dominate the things you have control over." The summit, which was held virtually, "brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country," said NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent. "From professional development to networking to coaching best practices, this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play callers within the sport of football." Of the NFL's 32 teams, 22 were represented during the two-day event, with Saleh and 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew joining more than 30 coaches and presenters. Read More >>>

A Reimagined New England Patriots Matchup in Week 7

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Patriots will now see five quarterbacks at training camp next month with Newton, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and rookies Brian Lewerke and J'Mar Smith on New England's roster. San Francisco is set to travel to Gillette Stadium for a Week 7 matchup which kicks off a four-game stretch of opponents that made the 2019 Playoffs (Week 7 at Patriots; Week 8 at Seattle Seahawks; Week 9 vs. Green Bay Packers; Week 10 at New Orleans Saints). The team owns the overall series record vs. New England, 8-5, including a 4-3 record versus the Patriots on the road. The game will also mark Jimmy Garoppolo's return to New England after being traded to the 49ers on October 30, 2017 for a second-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. To see a game-by-game breakdown of the 49ers complete 2020 schedule, click here.

49ers Join Solomon Thomas and Family for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Virtual Walk

As part of the organization's Community Days 2020, over eighty 49ers staff and players joined Solomon Thomas and his family for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Virtual Walk to raise awareness for mental health. Established in 1987, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy.

