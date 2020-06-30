Morning Report: Robert Saleh's Coaching Lessons, San Francisco Scheduled to Face Cam Newton in 2020, 49ers Walk for Mental Health Awareness

A Reimagined New England Patriots Matchup in Week 7

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Patriots will now see five quarterbacks at training camp next month with Newton, Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and rookies Brian Lewerke and J'Mar Smith on New England's roster. San Francisco is set to travel to Gillette Stadium for a Week 7 matchup which kicks off a four-game stretch of opponents that made the 2019 Playoffs (Week 7 at Patriots; Week 8 at Seattle Seahawks; Week 9 vs. Green Bay Packers; Week 10 at New Orleans Saints). The team owns the overall series record vs. New England, 8-5, including a 4-3 record versus the Patriots on the road. The game will also mark Jimmy Garoppolo's return to New England after being traded to the 49ers on October 30, 2017 for a second-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. To see a game-by-game breakdown of the 49ers complete 2020 schedule, click here.