Monday, Jun 29, 2020 12:54 PM

Robert Saleh Shares His '10 Lessons of Coaching' and Sustaining Defensive Success in 2020

KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Last week, members of the 49ers front office and coaching staff participated in the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit organized by the NFL in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame. The two-day event, held virtually this year, aimed to build coaching and personnel development pipelines and strengthen diversity across the league.

Twenty-two teams participated in the summit that featured sessions, panel discussions and networking opportunities led by NFL owners, current and former NFL coaches and college football coaches. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew joined more than 30 coaches and presenters to discuss varying topics including building a coaching staff, creating a winning culture and other best practices for career advancement.

Saleh held a presentation on his "10 Lessons of Coaching" to help minority coaches to climb the professional ladder. His list was highlighted on the NFL's social accounts:

  1. Ignore the noise, trust your process.
  2. Do what you love and love what you do with enthusiasm and passion.
  3. This profession (coaching) is hard! Dominate the things you have control over.
  4. Ready vs. prepared, there's a difference. Prepare for everything.
  5. The three most dangerous words: "I got it." You must approach each day with humility to get better.
  6. The NFL is a precision league. Every detail matters.
  7. Stay true to yourself, be authentic.
  8. Relationships matter, seek accountability.
  9. Put together the right team, create an identity.
  10. Invest in your team, make everybody around you better.

Saleh discussed several points from his lessons of coaching during the 49ers eight-part State of the Franchise series last week. The defensive coordinator highlighted the importance of stability and continuity heading into 2020 and how the team must keep their foot on the gas to supplant last season's success.

"The three most dangerous words in this league are 'I got it' and to assume that you have it," Saleh said in correlation to his fifth point on the list. "The challenge is to have humility and to focus on getting better every single day, and take the knowledge that you've gained over the last three years and try to find a way to apply it to Year 4 so we can try to get back to where we were."

Saleh's defense led the league with the fewest passing yards allowed last season (169.2) and were second in the NFL in total yards allowed (281.8). Saleh was a finalist for the Cleveland Browns head coaching vacancy this offseason and could have a number of suitors as one of the league's top defensive head-coaching candidates this January.

"Every year we keep him we'll be very fortunate," Kyle Shanahan said back in January. "Saleh's going to be a head coach in this league. Could have been one this year. Most likely, he'll be one next year. But he's going to have the right opportunity come around for him. It's just a matter of time."

Related Content

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, NFL Owners Meeting Update, 2020 State of the Franchise Highlights
news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, NFL Owners Meeting Update, 2020 State of the Franchise Highlights

San Francisco signs Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk, top headlines from the NFL Owners Meeting and the 49ers 2020 State of the Franchise full show.
NFL Owners Meeting Update: Training Camp Scheduled to Begin July 28
news

NFL Owners Meeting Update: Training Camp Scheduled to Begin July 28

NFL Owners held virtual meetings on Thursday to discuss several topics involving the upcoming season, training camp, social justice programs and the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic among other matters.
49ers Sign Draft Picks DL Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk
news

49ers Sign Draft Picks DL Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers have signed their 2020 first round draft picks to four-year deals. 
Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Discusses Virtual Offseason, Robert Saleh Previews Javon Kinlaw's Potential, 49ers Mailbag
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Discusses Virtual Offseason, Robert Saleh Previews Javon Kinlaw's Potential, 49ers Mailbag

Kyle Shanahan reviewed the team's virtual training sessions, Robert Saleh discussed the process to drafting Javon Kinlaw and how to submit your 49ers questions to be answered on 49ers.com.

Advertising