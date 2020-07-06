Morning Report: Richard Sherman's Top 5 CBs of All Time, 49ers vs. Buccaneers Full Game, Daniel Brunskill Joins Athletes from Special Olympics in an Online Workout

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, July 6.
Sherman's Top 5
On his Twitter, Richard Sherman listed (in no particular order) his Top 5 cornerbacks to ever play the game. The five-time Pro Bowler, three-time First Team All-Pro and two-time Second Team All-Pro knows a thing or two about playing the position. Without further ado, here are Sherman's best of the best.
- Charles Woodson
- Deion Sanders
- Champ Bailey
- Mel Blount
- Darrell Green
49ers vs. Buccaneers | Week 1 | Full Game
Kicking off a memorable run to Super Bowl LIV, relive the 49ers 2019 Week 1 victory over the Buccaneers. Watch the full game >>>
Highlights from Tampa Bay:
- Mark Nzeocha picked off a Jameis Winston pass intended for O.J. Howard, the first interception of his career.
- Deebo Samuel caught his first NFL reception on a slant from Jimmy Garoppolo on 3rd-and-12.
- Sherman recorded his first interception as a member of the 49ers. The interception marked the 33rd of his career, and third for a touchdown.
- Nick Bosa recorded the first sack of his young NFL career.
49ers Prep and Special Olympics of Northern California and Nevada Host Live Online Workout
49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank and Special Olympics of Northern California and Nevada teamed up for an hour-long live online workout for over 200 athletes, along with their family and friends. Special guests included 49ers OL Daniel Brunskill and Sourdough Sam.