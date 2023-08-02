Reviewing the Growth of 2nd Year Standouts and Training Camp Special Guests | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:30 - Reviewing the 49ers latest roster moves
- 2:06 - Discussing WR Danny Gray's growth entering his second season
- 3:42 - Talking RB Tyrion Davis-Price's preparation in his second training camp
- 5:07 - What special teams coordinator Brian Schneider had to say about kickers Jake Moody and Zane Gonzalez
- 6:27 - OL Colton McKivitz journey to the starting right tackle position
- 9:16 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar visits the 49ers training camp open practice
View the top images as players hit the field for day six of training camp presented by SAP.