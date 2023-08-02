Reviewing the Growth of 2nd Year Standouts and Training Camp Special Guests | 1st & 10

Aug 02, 2023 at 02:00 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:30 - Reviewing the 49ers latest roster moves
  • 2:06 - Discussing WR Danny Gray's growth entering his second season
  • 3:42 - Talking RB Tyrion Davis-Price's preparation in his second training camp
  • 5:07 - What special teams coordinator Brian Schneider had to say about kickers Jake Moody and Zane Gonzalez
  • 6:27 - OL Colton McKivitz journey to the starting right tackle position
  • 9:16 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar visits the 49ers training camp open practice

Related Links

Day Six of 49ers Training Camp is in the Books

View the top images as players hit the field for day six of training camp presented by SAP.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Jack Colletto
2 / 32

FB Jack Colletto

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas, WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 32

CB Ambry Thomas, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 32

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
5 / 32

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin, S Tayler Hawkins
6 / 32

WR Tay Martin, S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 32

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
8 / 32

WR Tay Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 32

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray, CB Samuel Womack III
10 / 32

WR Danny Gray, CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 32

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
12 / 32

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas, WR Danny Gray
13 / 32

CB Ambry Thomas, WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, CB Isaiah Oliver
14 / 32

WR Jauan Jennings, CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
15 / 32

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
16 / 32

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 32

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
18 / 32

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
19 / 32

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher, OL Nick Zakelj
20 / 32

OL Joey Fisher, OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
21 / 32

WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
22 / 32

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
23 / 32

WR Tay Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, FB Kyle Juszczyk
24 / 32

RB Elijah Mitchell, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 32

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
26 / 32

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
27 / 32

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
28 / 32

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe
29 / 32

OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
30 / 32

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
31 / 32

TE Cameron Latu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin, CB Tre Swilling
32 / 32

WR Tay Martin, CB Tre Swilling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Related Content

news

Previewing the #49ersCamp First Padded Practice and Defensive Highlights | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers defensive highlights and look ahead to the team's first padded practice on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Breaking Down Brock Purdy's #49ersCamp Debut and WR Standouts | 1st & 10

Learn more about the early WR standouts at 49ers training camp and Brock Purdy's first day of live-action on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Brock Purdy Injury Update and Recapping Training Camp Report Day | 1st & 10

Learn more about quarterback Brock Purdy's training camp status on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Previewing 49ers Training Camp Report Day | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers highest-rated players in Madden NFL 2024 and preview report day on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Breaking Down 49ers Skill Positions Ahead of Training Camp | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers arsenal of offensive weapons ahead of training camp report day on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Previewing the 49ers QB Group and Offensive Takeaways from OTAs | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers quarterback position group headed into training camp and preview the team's offensive weapons for 2023 on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Breaking Down PFF Linebacker and Foundational Player Rankings | 1st & 10

Learn more about where the 49ers LB corps and AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year landed in the latest PFF offseason rankings on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Getting to Know Steve Wilks and Evaluating Free Agent Additions | 1st & 10

Learn more about defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' coaching approach and the 49ers free agent additions on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Media Day Highlights and Evaluating the 2023 Rookie Class | 1st & 10

Learn more about the highlights from 49ers media day, the 2023 rookie class and storylines to lookout for during training camp on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

George Kittle Breaks Down 49ers Roster Depth and More PFF Rankings | 1st & 10

Learn more about why George Kittle is optimistic about the 49ers 2023 campaign and all the updates on Tight End University on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Williams, Warner, Bosa and Greenlaw Headline PFF Player Rankings | 1st & 10

Learn more about how Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw fared in the latest Pro Football Focus player rankings on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

