Reviewing the 49ers Conference Standings and Week 17 Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Dec 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 1:40 - Discussing the team's reaction and head coach Kyle Shanahan's response to the Week 16 loss
  • 2:59 - Recapping the postgame injury report report including QB Brock Purdy, T Trent Williams and CB Ambry Thomas
  • 5:24 - Taking a closer look at conference standings
  • 6:46 - Checking in on NFL power rankings
  • 8:03 - Looking ahead to Week 17 vs. the Washington Commanders

