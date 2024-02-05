 Skip to main content
Advertising

Recapping the 49ers Send-Off and Las Vegas Arrival Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII | 1st & 10

Feb 05, 2024 at 01:15 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 0:30 - Recapping the 49ers travel day to Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 5:40 - Insight from defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce and RB Isaiah Pacheco
  • 8:49 - Discussing CB Charvarius Ward "shifting into a new gear" vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII
  • 10:40 - Previewing Super Bowl Opening Night fueled by Gatorade

Related Links

49ers Players Arrive in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers arrive in Las Vegas to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 21

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
3 / 21

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 21

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 21

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
6 / 21

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
7 / 21

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
8 / 21

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
9 / 21

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
10 / 21

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
11 / 21

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano
12 / 21

OL Jon Feliciano

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
13 / 21

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
14 / 21

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
15 / 21

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 21

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
17 / 21

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
18 / 21

OL Jaylon Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
19 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
20 / 21

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
21 / 21

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

A Look Back at the Chiefs-49ers SB LIV Matchup with Tracy Sandler | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers approach to their second Super Bowl matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs and the biggest takeaways from Nick Bosa and Fred Warner on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Super Bowl LVIII First Look With Nick Wagoner and 49ers Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest injury updates on George Kittle and Ambry Thomas and get an insider's perspective on the 49ers-Chiefs matchup with ESPN's Nick Wagoner on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

NFC Championship Victory Monday and Recap of 49ers 34-31 Win Over Lions | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers historic come-from-behind victory over the Lions in the NFC Championship Game and the team's reaction to their first Super Bowl berth since 2019 on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Michael Vick Breaks Down #DETvsSF NFC Championship Game Matchup | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Associated Press awards finalists and get a breakdown of the Lions-49ers NFC Championship Game matchup from Michael Vick on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the 49ers-Lions NFC Championship with Dannie Rogers | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest storylines, injury updates and key matchups to watch in the upcoming 49ers-Lions NFC Championship Game with Detroit Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing #DETvsSF Matchup, Takeaways from Divisional Round | 1st & 10

Learn more about the takeaways from the 49ers Divisional Round victory over the Packers and initial reactions to the NFC Championship Game matchup with the Lions on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Final Injury Report and Divisional Round Breakdown with Bridget Condon | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers final injury report of the week and preview the key storylines of the Packers-49ers Divisional Round game with NFL Network's Bridget Condon on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Packers Prep and Bold Predictions for the Divisional Round with Jennifer Lee Chan | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers game planning for the Green Bay Packers and the team's rivalry throughout the postseason on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Divisional Round Opponent Reaction with Larry Krueger and Packers Preview | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers NFC Divisional Round opponent, the Green Bay Packers, and the takeaways from their upset of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

AP All-Pro Reveal, Bye Week Injury Updates and NFC Opponent Options | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers seven AP All-Pro selections, the latest from Thursday's Bye week practice and the NFC Wild Card matchups to watch on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Timeline for Armstead Return, Ferrell Injury and NFLPA All-Pro Reveal | 1st & 10

Learn more about the the timelines for return for several 49ers playmakers, the Bye week practice schedule and the NFLPA All-Pro team on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising