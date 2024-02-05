Recapping the 49ers Send-Off and Las Vegas Arrival Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 0:30 - Recapping the 49ers travel day to Las Vegas, Nevada
- 5:40 - Insight from defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce and RB Isaiah Pacheco
- 8:49 - Discussing CB Charvarius Ward "shifting into a new gear" vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII
- 10:40 - Previewing Super Bowl Opening Night fueled by Gatorade
