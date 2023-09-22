Recapping the 49ers Primetime Victory Over the Giants | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:29 - Starting the season 3-0
- 2:27 - Scoring 30 points in three-straight games
- 3:56 - RB Christian McCaffrey breaking records in Week 3
- 6:36 - How did the 49ers offense fare without WR Brandon Aiyuk?
- 8:25 - Discussing the 49ers defensive performance vs. the New York Giants
- 9:58 - What we learned about the 49ers after first three weeks of the season
- 11:05 - Postgame injury report
