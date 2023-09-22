Recapping the 49ers Primetime Victory Over the Giants | 1st & 10

Sep 22, 2023 at 09:20 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:29 - Starting the season 3-0
  • 2:27 - Scoring 30 points in three-straight games
  • 3:56 - RB ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ breaking records in Week 3
  • 6:36 - How did the 49ers offense fare without WR ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿?
  • 8:25 - Discussing the 49ers defensive performance vs. the New York Giants
  • 9:58 - What we learned about the 49ers after first three weeks of the season
  • 11:05 - Postgame injury report

Related Links

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 30-23 Win Over Rams 👏

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

RB Christian McCaffrey, S Talanoa Hufanga
1 / 10

RB Christian McCaffrey, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
Rams WR Demarcus Robinson, CB Charvarius Ward
2 / 10

Rams WR Demarcus Robinson, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Rams QB Brett Rypien
3 / 10

QB Brock Purdy, Rams QB Brett Rypien

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Rams WR Puka Nacua
4 / 10

LB Fred Warner, Rams WR Puka Nacua

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, Rams RB Kyren Williams
5 / 10

OL Aaron Banks, Rams RB Kyren Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
Rams CB Cobie Durant, DL Javon Hargrave
6 / 10

Rams CB Cobie Durant, DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
Rams OL Michael Hoecht, QB Brandon Allen, Rams QB Brett Rypien
7 / 10

Rams OL Michael Hoecht, QB Brandon Allen, Rams QB Brett Rypien

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, Rams WR Puka Nacua
8 / 10

S Talanoa Hufanga, Rams WR Puka Nacua

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, LB Oren Burks, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
9 / 10

QB Brock Purdy, LB Oren Burks, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight, Rams DB Quentin Lake
10 / 10

CB Qwuantrezz Knight, Rams DB Quentin Lake

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Reveiwing Giants-49ers Injury Updates and Matchups to Watch in Week 3 | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest storylines headed into the Giants-49ers "Thursday Night Football" game on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the 49ers Road Win Over the Rams | 1st & 10

Learn more about how the 49ers rolled to their ninth-straight regular season win over the Rams Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Discussing the Game Plan for a Revamped Rams Roster with Omar Ruiz | 1st & 10

Learn more about how the 49ers are prepping for a Rams roster with young offensive weapons and revamped O-line on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Gearing Up For the Rams on the Road and the Plan for Nick Bosa | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Week 2 matchup versus the Rams with NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers 30-7 Win over the Steelers | 1st & 10

Learn more about the big takeaways from the 49ers dominant Week 1 win over Steelers on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing Week 1 vs. the Steelers and Nick Bosa's Contract Extension | 1st & 10

Learn more about the storylines heading into the season opener against the Steelers, 49ers team captains and DL Nick Bosa's contract extension on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Kicking Off Week 1 of Practice and 49ers Kicker Update | 1st & 10

Learn more about what to expect from Week 1 of practices and the 49ers kicking options versus the Steelers on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Turning the Page to Pittsburgh and Defensive Focus for Week 1 | 1st & 10

Learn more about how the 49ers utilized zero week to prep for the Pittsburgh Steelers and check in on RB Elijah Mitchell during Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Discussing Practice Squad Additions and DL Roster Signings | 1st & 10

Learn more about which players were signed to the 49ers practice squad, changes to the 53-man roster and practice adjustments during zero week on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers Initial 53-Man Roster | 1st & 10

Learn more about which 49ers players made the team's initial 53-man roster on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Injury Updates and Building the 49ers 53-Man Roster | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers injuries coming out of #LACvsSF and some factors involved in building the team's initial 53-man roster on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising