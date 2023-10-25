Recapping the 49ers 'MNF' Loss and Injuries to Watch in Week 8 | 1st & 10

Oct 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:43 - What went wrong for the 49ers during "Monday Night Football"
  • 2:49 - How did head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers players describe the Week 7 loss
  • 4:17 - Discussing how injuries to T Trent Williams, WR Deebo Samuel and LBs Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles impacted the game
  • 5:28 - Highlighting RB Christian McCaffrey's two-touchdown night
  • 6:32 - Breaking down San Francisco's two goal line stands
  • 8:55 - Checking in on where the 49ers land in NFL power rankings
  • 10:07 - Previewing what's to come in Week 8

Related Links

 📣 49ers Faithful Cheer on the Team at U.S. Bank Stadium

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Advertising