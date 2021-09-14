49ers RB Elijah Mitchell is Up for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Sunday was a game filled with plenty of firsts. It was rookie running back Elijah Mitchell﻿'s first NFL game, where he recorded his first NFL touchdown and notched his first 100-yard game.

Now, the rookie is being recognized for his season opening performance, as Mitchell is up for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week following his Week 1 performance against the Detroit Lions.

On Sunday, Mitchell recorded 104 yards rushing on 19 carries (5.5 yards per carry average) to go along with a 38-yard score. Mitchell became the first rookie in franchise history to register 100-or-more rushing yards in their NFL debut. He also became the first 49ers rookie to register a rushing touchdown in his NFL debut since running back Carlos Hyde registered a 4-yard touchdown run in his debut at the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

Mitchell's 38-yard touchdown run was the longest by a 49ers rookie since Brandon Aiyuk had a 38-yard rushing touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in October of 2020.