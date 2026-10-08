Ramp and San Francisco 49ers Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Together, Ramp and the San Francisco 49ers today announced a multi-year partnership focused on engaging fans, finance leaders, and local businesses across the Bay Area.

The 49ers have also selected Ramp to support various expense management and financial operations across the organization. The 49ers will use Ramp's AI-powered receipt matching to bring these workflows into one platform, giving the organization greater visibility and control of overspend.

"The 49ers have built one of the most respected franchises in sports by operating with discipline at every level," said Guy Cartwright, VP, Channel Sales at Ramp. "They selected Ramp to modernize their finance team spend and expense management. The partnership also gives us a platform to show Bay Area businesses how modern finance teams operate with greater speed and control."

As a partner of the San Francisco 49ers, Ramp will have a presence throughout the home-game experience at Levi's® Stadium and across the team's digital and social channels, executive events, and hospitality. The organizations will also collaborate on co-branded content and programming for finance leaders and the broader Bay Area business community.

"Ramp shares our commitment to high performance," said Chris Steele, 49ers VP, Controller. "Not only does Ramp make our financial operations more efficient, it benefits our staff by giving them easier ways to spend while traveling. We are excited to be the beneficiary of Ramp's innovative technology and industry-leading software."

The 49ers join more than 70,000 organizations using Ramp's financial infrastructure to run more efficiently, save time and money, and get more out of every dollar they spend.