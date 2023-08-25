QB Updates Following the 49ers Final Training Camp Practice | 1st & 10

Aug 25, 2023 at 09:10 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:30 - Initial thoughts ahead of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers preseason game
  • 2:18 - Head coach Kyle Shanahan gives more clarity to the 49ers backup quarterback position
  • 4:20 - Expectations for the 49ers starters in the preseason finale
  • 6:10 - What position battles are still unresolved heading into preseason Week 3?
  • 8:23 - Players to watch in Friday night's game

