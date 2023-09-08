Previewing Week 1 vs. the Steelers and Nick Bosa's Contract Extension | 1st & 10

Sep 08, 2023 at 10:00 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:34 - Discussing DL Nick Bosa﻿'s contract extension
  • 5:18 - Highlighting the 49ers 2023 team captains
  • 9:52 - Expectations for the season opener in Pittsburgh

Related Links

49ers Players Prepare for Week 1 Against Pittsburgh

View top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

49ers Offense
1 / 30

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
2 / 30

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, TE Ross Dwelley, TE Charlie Woerner
3 / 30

TE George Kittle, TE Ross Dwelley, TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Linebackers
5 / 30

49ers Linebackers

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
6 / 30

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
7 / 30

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Qwuantrezz Knight
8 / 30

DB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
9 / 30

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
10 / 30

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
11 / 30

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price, S Talanoa Hufanga
12 / 30

RB Tyrion Davis-Price, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
13 / 30

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
14 / 30

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
15 / 30

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr., OL Leroy Watson IV
16 / 30

DL Kerry Hyder Jr., OL Leroy Watson IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
17 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 30

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
19 / 30

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
20 / 30

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
21 / 30

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
22 / 30

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
23 / 30

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
24 / 30

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Tre Swilling
25 / 30

CB Tre Swilling

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
26 / 30

QB Brandon Allen

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
27 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
28 / 30

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Linebackers
29 / 30

49ers Linebackers

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
30 / 30

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
Related Content

news

Kicking Off Week 1 of Practice and 49ers Kicker Update | 1st & 10

Learn more about what to expect from Week 1 of practices and the 49ers kicking options versus the Steelers on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Turning the Page to Pittsburgh and Defensive Focus for Week 1 | 1st & 10

Learn more about how the 49ers utilized zero week to prep for the Pittsburgh Steelers and check in on RB Elijah Mitchell during Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Discussing Practice Squad Additions and DL Roster Signings | 1st & 10

Learn more about which players were signed to the 49ers practice squad, changes to the 53-man roster and practice adjustments during zero week on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers Initial 53-Man Roster | 1st & 10

Learn more about which 49ers players made the team's initial 53-man roster on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Injury Updates and Building the 49ers 53-Man Roster | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers injuries coming out of #LACvsSF and some factors involved in building the team's initial 53-man roster on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

QB Updates Following the 49ers Final Training Camp Practice | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers quarterback depth chart and players to watch in the preseason finale on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Updates on the Backup QB Battle and Players Returning to Practice | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers backup quarterback battle and players returning from injury on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Evaluating QB Play vs. Broncos and Injury Updates for Chargers Week | 1st & 10

Learn more about the QB performances against the Broncos and updates to the 49ers injury list on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Practice Highlights from Broncos Week and Davis-Price Year 2 Jump | 1st & 10

Learn more about the top storylines from this week's trio of practices and a spotlight on RB Ty Davis-Price's Year 2 development on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down Defensive Standouts vs. Raiders and Brock Purdy Practice Update | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers top defensive performers vs. the Raiders and QB Brock Purdy's practice update on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers Preseason Opener vs. Raiders | 1st & 10

Learn more about the takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers first preseason game versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
