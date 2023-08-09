Previewing Joint Practices with the Las Vegas Raiders | 1st & 10

Aug 09, 2023 at 10:35 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

Related Links

49ers Players Travel to Las Vegas for Joint Practices

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Las Vegas for joint practices and the team's first preseason game, presented by United.

TE Troy Fumagalli
1 / 35

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 35

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
4 / 35

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
5 / 35

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
6 / 35

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
7 / 35

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Kyahva Tezino
8 / 35

LB Kyahva Tezino

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
9 / 35

DL Alex Barrett

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
10 / 35

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher
11 / 35

OL Joey Fisher

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
12 / 35

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
13 / 35

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
14 / 35

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
15 / 35

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jamison
16 / 35

CB D'Shawn Jamison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
17 / 35

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
18 / 35

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
19 / 35

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
20 / 35

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
21 / 35

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
22 / 35

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
23 / 35

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Corey Luciano
24 / 35

OL Corey Luciano

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
25 / 35

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Ilm Manning
26 / 35

OL Ilm Manning

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
27 / 35

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
28 / 35

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
29 / 35

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
30 / 35

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
31 / 35

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
32 / 35

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
33 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
34 / 35

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
35 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Celebrating Dwight Clark Day and Previewing Joint Practices | 1st & 10

Learn more about how the 49ers honor Dwight Clark on 87 Day and preview joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Detailing Changes in QB Rotation and Training Camp Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about a shakeup to the 49ers quarterback rotation and the latest training camp injury updates on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the Growth of 2nd Year Standouts and Training Camp Special Guests | 1st & 10

Learn more about the second-year standouts and a special training camp visitor on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the #49ersCamp First Padded Practice and Defensive Highlights | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers defensive highlights and look ahead to the team's first padded practice on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down Brock Purdy's #49ersCamp Debut and WR Standouts | 1st & 10

Learn more about the early WR standouts at 49ers training camp and Brock Purdy's first day of live-action on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Brock Purdy Injury Update and Recapping Training Camp Report Day  | 1st & 10

Learn more about quarterback Brock Purdy's training camp status on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing 49ers Training Camp Report Day | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers highest-rated players in Madden NFL 2024 and preview report day on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down 49ers Skill Positions Ahead of Training Camp | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers arsenal of offensive weapons ahead of training camp report day on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the 49ers QB Group and Offensive Takeaways from OTAs | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers quarterback position group headed into training camp and preview the team's offensive weapons for 2023 on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down PFF Linebacker and Foundational Player Rankings | 1st & 10

Learn more about where the 49ers LB corps and AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year landed in the latest PFF offseason rankings on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Getting to Know Steve Wilks and Evaluating Free Agent Additions | 1st & 10

Learn more about defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' coaching approach and the 49ers free agent additions on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising