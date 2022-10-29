What the 49ers and Rams are Saying Ahead of the Week 8 Matchup

The San Francisco 49ers are set to face the Los Angeles Rams as they look to head into their Bye weekend with a win. Here's what both teams had to say ahead of the Week 8 matchup:

Niners Liners

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on what he expects in Week 8:

"We don't change much. They (the Rams) don't change much. We do the same thing each time and they do too. Their scheme hasn't changed in a number of years and neither has ours. You try your hardest to get good players the ball in space and you see what they do with it. It's a pretty simple game with both of us, because we know each other well and it usually turns into a physicality game. Who turns the ball over the least and who makes one more play than the other."

Shanahan on what's changed since the teams last played against each other in Week 4:

"There's only been two games, so we watched those two games hard that they've played since us, but it's the same way they account for everybody. They have a scheme that hasn't changed, so you know what you're going to do. It's a very sound scheme with some good players and they do a good job of mixing their coverages up and it really never changes."

Shanahan's reaction to the amount of 49ers fans that showed up to the 49ers last game at SoFi Stadium:

"It's one of the coolest things I've seen in sports. And home field advantage is a big deal in the NFL because of crowd noise and when you don't have to worry about that as much on the road, it's huge. And when you actually can get the crowd noise, it doesn't happen very much, but it's a big deal."

Shanahan on how RB Christian McCaffrey has acclimated to the team: