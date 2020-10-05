What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #PHIvsSF

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Recaps the Team's "Sunday Night Football" Loss

"I was expecting us to come out and play good. Missed a few at the beginning, just a couple of opportunities. We did get it going finally and I thought we had kind of a bump there when we had the turnover in the red zone on that pick. That's an aggressive defense. It's hit or miss with those guys. Just the style they play with, the style their front is, the style of their coverages. We had a couple opportunities we missed. And then the other ones we went for, we got way too many negative plays. So, I wouldn't say I thought it was a let down of guys, just their energy or everything, but we definitely didn't play well today. Not to take anything away from Philly, but just from an execution standpoint, the whole team playing together in terms of when one side is doing good, the other side does good also. I just didn't like the rhythm of our whole team today and we'll have to go back to the drawing board tomorrow."