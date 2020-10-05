What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #PHIvsSF

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Recaps the Team's "Sunday Night Football" Loss
"I was expecting us to come out and play good. Missed a few at the beginning, just a couple of opportunities. We did get it going finally and I thought we had kind of a bump there when we had the turnover in the red zone on that pick. That's an aggressive defense. It's hit or miss with those guys. Just the style they play with, the style their front is, the style of their coverages. We had a couple opportunities we missed. And then the other ones we went for, we got way too many negative plays. So, I wouldn't say I thought it was a let down of guys, just their energy or everything, but we definitely didn't play well today. Not to take anything away from Philly, but just from an execution standpoint, the whole team playing together in terms of when one side is doing good, the other side does good also. I just didn't like the rhythm of our whole team today and we'll have to go back to the drawing board tomorrow."
Shanahan on Nick Mullens' Interceptions vs. the Eagles
"The first one, he just missed the throw. He's got to get it out there. Check it down to Kyle Juszczyk beneath him. And then the one in the red zone, it wasn't a good play call. No one was open. Had a short edge and he needed to throw it away or take a sack, but threw it into double coverage. Just a bad decision, but he had no other choice on the play. He had to just take it."
Shanahan on Brandon Aiyuk's Touchdown Play
"I thought the touchdown was a hell of a play. It was a really good play. Thought we could get the first with the look we had, but for him to turn that into a touchdown was an unbelievable play. It seemed like he did some good things out there. I'll see more when I watch the tape. But when we went to him, I thought he did his job."
49ers Quarterback C.J. Beathard on his Preparedness to Step in During the Fourth Quarter
"I guess I was a little surprised, but I wasn't caught off guard by it. You prepare as if you're going to be in there playing. But, when Shane (Day), our quarterbacks coach, asked me if I was warm. I'd been warming up throughout the game. I always do. And I told him, 'Yeah, I'm good.' It was right after that, the next kickoff, and then I was in there. It felt great to be in there. It's been a while since I got my last real game reps. It's been over a year. It just felt good to be back in there and being there with the guys and taking some meaningful snaps. And that's really all I can say. It felt good."
49ers Tight End George Kittle on Looking Ahead to Week 5
"It's football. You get 16 chances. We have to go out there and try to go 1-0 next week. And we'll hit the ground running on Wednesday."
Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson on the Team's Mindset Heading into the Matchup
"Quite frankly, we didn't talk about this being a must win. We didn't feel the pressure of having to go out and perform (as) coaches and players. We just owned it. We just took it upon ourselves to go out and execute and just rally and support each other. We knew we had some new guys in the lineup tonight and it was going to take all guys that were dressed in uniform to win this game against a fine opponent and that's what they did. They rallied, they battled, it wasn't pretty, but it doesn't matter. A win's a win in this league and they're hard to come by. For us to get the first one and get the feeling of that, it gives us a little juice, a little momentum, heading into this next week."
Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz on Moving the Ball Down the Field
"You have to be patient anytime you're going up against a good defense like that, not only a good defense, but the way they play. They're going to play with discipline. They're going to make you move the ball underneath and just really earn it. They're not going to give up any big plays. We knew that coming into the game and we built the game plan around that... Guys did enough to get the win tonight and I'm proud of them."
Eagles Linebacker Alex Singleton on His Pick-Six
"He kind of threw the ball right to me, so my heart kind of skipped a beat and I just caught it and went with it and knew I had to get in the end zone. We talk about it all week, to score on defense, so it was the only thing going through my mind. When (Eagles Linebacker) T.J. (Edwards) went down, which was a huge loss, that's our MIKE. T.J. is a great football player, like coach always talks about, 'Next man up,' and you don't want to be the weak link. You want to be the strong link. To be able to go out there and be able to do my job is the most important thing for this team and hopefully that's what I did."