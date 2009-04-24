On the Clock: DE Jarron Gilbert

n this day and age where technology is your best friend, Gilbert has used his resources to sky-rocket his draft stock. Once considered to be a second to third-round pick, the athletically gifted defensive lineman is now being discussed as a late first-round pick.

Not only has his internet visibility helped him be discovered, but Gilbert performed considerably well at the East-West Shrine game.

"I showed people I could play at the next level, I believe it did," he said. "I felt successful that week at the East-West game."

Gilbert used the momentum he had picked up from the video and his performance in the Shrine game to showcase his talents at the combine. The athletic big man, who was measured as having a 7-foot-1 wingspan, ran a 4.87, 40-yard dash, put up 28 reps on the bench press and showcased a 35 and-a-half inch vertical jump.

At the combine Gilbert said almost every single scout had asked about the YouTube video.

"That's been the most popular topic in all of my interviews," he said.

Another trendy discussion related to Gilbert, is where he's best suited to play in the NFL.

Gilbert arrived on campus as a 240-pound freshman, but eventually put on 40-pounds in the weight room over the course of his career. While he played the majority of his career at defensive end, Gilbert feels he's ready to play any position on the defensive line.

"I think I can play it all, honestly," he said. "I was a 4-3 end for three years and a 4-3 d-tackle my senior year. I felt good playing each one. I've never played in a 3-4 system before, but I feel I could be successful there."

No matter what defensive scheme he ends up playing in, Gilbert is ready to get better from day one.