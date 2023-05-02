Presented by

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel's Ice Bath Conversation with Kevin Hart 🧊

May 02, 2023 at 11:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Ice baths are Deebo Samuel's least favorite form of recovery, even explaining that there are "a million other ways" to recover from a workout. However, the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver took to the cold tubs to be a special guest on comedian Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" video series.

While getting deeper into the ice baths, the duo talked about life on and off the field. From Samuel's NFL Draft experience to the 2022 NFC Championship Game, the athlete and comedian found laughter in even the toughest of stories.

Samuel went back to his childhood to explain how he was first introduced to the game of football. At first, he wasn't a fan and would rather play basketball.

"My dad was my football coach until I got to the seventh grade," Samuel said. "I didn't even like playing football, I was a basketball guy... But my dad was my coach and my older brother played, and you know, you've got to be there."

"Shout out to your dad," Hart replied jokingly. "That Joe Jackson mentality."

Samuel shared that he started his football journey as a running back, and when he was recruited with the unbounded position of "athlete" at the University of South Carolina, that's where he developed into a wide receiver.

Fast forward to 2023 and Samuel has become one of the best wide receivers in the league, earning Pro Bowl and AP First-Team All-Pro honors and being recognized in the top 20 players in the NFL.

Hart is a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, so the conversation was bound to include some amusing trash talk. The two went back and forth on which team was the best in the NFC and even covered trash talk that happens on the field.

When Hart asked which player intimidates Samuel the most, the wide receiver said he is the one who intimidates his competition.

Samuel and Hart also discussed accomplishments in the wide receiver's life off the field. Samuel shared some of the best moments in his personal life including buying his family a house and spending time with his one-year-old son.

To check out Samuel and Hart's full episode, click here.

Related Content

news

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Joins Kelce Brothers on New Heights Podcast 🎧

Brock Purdy detailed his first year in the NFL from being drafted as Mr. Irrelevant to his offseason recovery and every defining moment in between.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Cheer on San Jose Earthquakes ⚽️

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Javon Kinlaw and Qwuantrezz Knight cheered on the San Jose Earthquakes in their match against Sporting Kansas City.

news

Off the Field: Trey Lance Shares Offseason Work with Patrick Mahomes 🏈

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have gone viral for sharing reps in a joint training session.

news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Plays NBA 2K23 as Himself on Twitch 🎮

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has become an active member on Twitch, balling out virtually on NBA 2K23.

news

Off the Field: Kyle Juszczyk Welcomes Home a New Puppy 🐾

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk shared to social media his newest family member, a Samoyed puppy named Pierogi.

news

Off the Field: Nick Bosa Talks Becoming a Leader on Richard Sherman Podcast 🎙

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa caught up with former teammate Richard Sherman and reflected on their time together in red and gold.

news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Joins 'Bussin' With The Boys' 🚌

Christian McCaffrey joined former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast.

news

Off the Field: Arik Armstead Details His Offseason Plans 🎙

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead joined "A Suite Life Podcast" to share his offseason plans, biggest goals and strongest motivators.

news

Off the Field: Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw Sit Courtside at Stanford Game 🏀

49ers quarterback Trey Lance and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw were spotted at Monday night's Stanford vs. UCLA women's basketball game.

news

Off the Field: Kittle Reveals Behind-the-Scenes to His NFL Honors Performance 🎤

George Kittle shared the process behind singing a Kelly Clarkson song at NFL Honors and the emotions he felt before taking the microphone.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Spread Holiday Cheer 🎁

For the 2022 holiday season, members of the San Francisco 49ers hosted events around the community to help make spirits bright for those who need it most.

Advertising