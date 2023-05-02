Off the Field: Deebo Samuel's Ice Bath Conversation with Kevin Hart 🧊

While getting deeper into the ice baths, the duo talked about life on and off the field. From Samuel's NFL Draft experience to the 2022 NFC Championship Game, the athlete and comedian found laughter in even the toughest of stories.

Samuel went back to his childhood to explain how he was first introduced to the game of football. At first, he wasn't a fan and would rather play basketball.

"My dad was my football coach until I got to the seventh grade," Samuel said. "I didn't even like playing football, I was a basketball guy... But my dad was my coach and my older brother played, and you know, you've got to be there."

"Shout out to your dad," Hart replied jokingly. "That Joe Jackson mentality."

Samuel shared that he started his football journey as a running back, and when he was recruited with the unbounded position of "athlete" at the University of South Carolina, that's where he developed into a wide receiver.