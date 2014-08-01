Niners 365 Mixtape: 49ers Camp 2014

The Niners have an eclectic locker room with different personal styles in every corner of the room. One thing the players can agree on, besides love for the game of football, is passion for music.

So with the Niners in full training camp mode, #Niners365 asked 10 players what go-to song is playing in their music devices right before practice.

We turned the answers into another "#Niners365 Mixtape."

1. "10 2 10" – Big Sean (selected by Stevie Johnson)

2. "Chosen One" – Future (selected by Jonathan Martin)

3. "All Alright" – Zac Brown Band (selected by Quinton Dial)

4. "Strokin" – Clarence Carter (selected by Chris Borland)

5. "Hero" – Mariah Carey (selected by Pierre Garçon)

6. "Errbody" – Yo Gotti (selected by Chris Culliver)

7. "We Dem Boyz" – Wiz Khalifa (selected by Joe Looney)

8. "Handsome and Wealthy" – Migos (selected by Jimmie Ward)

9. "Lifestyle" – Rich Gang (selected by Chris Cook)

10. "Wish I Had It" – Kevin Gates (selected by Quinton Patton)

