Nick Bosa Voted NFL's 25th Best Player

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been voted the 25th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Bosa was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled players ranked Nos. 50-21. The countdown will continue next week with a three-hour finale on Sunday, August 28th revealing the top 20 players starting at 5 p.m. PT.

Bosa is entering his fourth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2019. The former first-round pick has appeared in 35 games over three seasons in San Francisco, notching 105 combined tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 24.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 3 passes defended and one interception he returned for 46 yards.