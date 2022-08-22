Nick Bosa Voted NFL's 25th Best Player

Aug 21, 2022 at 08:50 PM
Briana McDonald

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been voted the 25th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Bosa was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled players ranked Nos. 50-21. The countdown will continue next week with a three-hour finale on Sunday, August 28th revealing the top 20 players starting at 5 p.m. PT.

Bosa is entering his fourth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2019. The former first-round pick has appeared in 35 games over three seasons in San Francisco, notching 105 combined tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 24.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 3 passes defended and one interception he returned for 46 yards.

In Bosa's bounce-back season from a 2020 campaign that was cut short by a torn ACL, the edge rusher finished fourth in the NFL in total quarterback pressures (68), fourth in sacks (15.5) and eighth in quarterback pressure rate (14.7%). Arguably having played better in 2021 than his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2019, Bosa also notched 21 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and a pass defended. By the end of the 2021 season, Bosa was named to his second-career Pro Bowl.

