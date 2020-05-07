49ers Morning Report: Nick Bosa and Travis Benjamin Call In, George Kittle Participates in The Real Heroes Project

Nick Bosa Talks D-line Virtual Meetings, Evaluates Javon Kinlaw and Trent Williams

On Wednesday, Nick Bosa talked with the media to discuss his offseason training and preparation for the upcoming season. During the session, the reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year broke down his at home training and meeting schedule, evaluated the 49ers first-round pick Javon Kinlaw and shared his expectations for Year 2. Read more about his thoughts on the 49ers 2020 opponents, new left tackle Trent Williams and more here.