49ers Morning Report: Nick Bosa and Travis Benjamin Call In, George Kittle Participates in The Real Heroes Project

Here are your top storylines for Thursday, May 7.

Nick Bosa Talks D-line Virtual Meetings, Evaluates Javon Kinlaw and Trent Williams

On Wednesday, Nick Bosa talked with the media to discuss his offseason training and preparation for the upcoming season. During the session, the reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year broke down his at home training and meeting schedule, evaluated the 49ers first-round pick Javon Kinlaw and shared his expectations for Year 2. Read more about his thoughts on the 49ers 2020 opponents, new left tackle Trent Williams and more here.

Travis Benjamin Says Wide Receiver Room is All 'Positive Energy'

On a call with media, Travis Benjamin discussed joining the 49ers wide receiving corps and shared why Kyle Shanahan and Wes Welker made San Francisco his top choice in free agency. The receiver joined the 49ers after spending four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Benjamin was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. During the 2014 season, Benjamin played under then-offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan.

George Kittle Participates in The Real Heroes Project

George Kittle joined other athletes in thanking frontline medical workers. The Real Heroes Project is an alliance between North America's major sports leagues. It exists to harness the scale, power and positivity of sports to bring awareness and generate support for individual healthcare workers on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19. Watch the full video here.

