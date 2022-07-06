Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel Named Top Picks of the 2019 NFL Draft Class

The San Francisco 49ers made a total of eight picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, two of which are now ranked in the top 15 of their draft class based on their performance through three full seasons by NFL Network's Bucky Brooks. The list included a total of 15 elite-level players.
Rank 3: Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel
Originally a Day 2 draft pick, Samuel captured the attention of the league with his breakout 2021-2022 season. You will often hear the term "wide back" being used to describe Samuel and that is because he was a dual threat last year finishing with 14 regular season touchdowns combined through the air and on the ground and added an additional two scores in the playoffs. Samuel also recorded 1,770 all-purpose yards which ranked third in the NFL on his way to earning first-team All-Pro honors for the first time. His explosiveness and ability to function as both a wide receiver and running back gave the 49ers' offense a unique level of versatility.
Samuel has carved out a unique niche as a wing back with explosive ability as a runner/receiver in San Francisco’s electric offense. Bucky Brooks
Rank 2: Defensive End Nick Bosa
The 49ers former first round draft pick has lived up to the hype of his No. 2 overall selection. Bosa was out most of the 2020 season due to an ACL injury but made a notable comeback in 2021. In his 17 regular season and three playoff starts, he racked up 15.5 total sacks and 21 tackles for a loss and closed out the year with his second Pro Bowl selection. He was also the lone 49ers player to amass a double-digit sack count last season. Bosa established himself as an elite pass rusher early in his career, earning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Award following the conclusion of his first year in the league.
With few pass rushers possessing such a fruitful mix of instincts, skill and savvy, it is time to give Bosa his flowers as one of the elite sack artists in the game today. Bucky Brooks