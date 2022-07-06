Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel Named Top Picks of the 2019 NFL Draft Class

The 49ers former first round draft pick has lived up to the hype of his No. 2 overall selection. Bosa was out most of the 2020 season due to an ACL injury but made a notable comeback in 2021. In his 17 regular season and three playoff starts, he racked up 15.5 total sacks and 21 tackles for a loss and closed out the year with his second Pro Bowl selection. He was also the lone 49ers player to amass a double-digit sack count last season. Bosa established himself as an elite pass rusher early in his career, earning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Award following the conclusion of his first year in the league.