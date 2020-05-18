Monday, May 18, 2020 07:00 AM

49ers Morning Report: Preseason Matchup Date and Times, Arik Armstead Optimistic for D-line in 2020, 'GMFB' Season Predictions

49ers Finalize 2020 Preseason Schedule

The 49ers 2020 schedule is officially complete as the dates and times have been announced for San Francisco's four preseason matchups.

Denver Broncos: Saturday August 15 at 6:05 p.m. PT

Las Vegas Raiders: Friday August 21 at 7:00 p.m. PT

Chicago Bears: Saturday August 29 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Los Angeles Chargers: Thursday September 3 at 7:00 p.m. PT

With the Addition of Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead is Optimistic 49ers Can Resume Production in 2020

Not only will the 49ers see a number of starters on defense returning in 2020, San Francisco also selected Javon Kinlaw in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to join the team's stout defensive front. In 2019, San Francisco's defensive line recorded 61 sacks in 19 games, playoffs included, ranked third in the league in sack rate (8.5 percent) and second in pressure rate (28.7). During a call with media last week, Arik Armstead discussed how the team is preparing for the upcoming season and his why he is optimistic the defensive line can continue their production in 2020. Read More >>>

The 'Good Morning Football' Crew Says 49ers Won't Have a Production Drop Off in 2020

Nate Burleson, Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt each made a case for why the 49ers will not have a Super Bowl "hangover" in the 2020 season. Watch below.

