49ers Morning Report: Draft Grades, NFL Power Rankings, Jalen Hurd's Injury Update

The Grades are In
Coming out of the 2020 NFL Draft, San Francisco gained five new rookies and a veteran tackle. Finding replacements for players lost this offseason, the 49ers added impact players to fill those holes and provide depth. Analysts released their initial reactions to the 49ers draft class, giving John Lynch and Co. an above-average score. Click here to read what pundits had to say about San Francisco's 2020 draft.
NFL.com's Post-draft Power Rankings
NFL.com writer Dan Hanzus provided a post-draft edition of NFL power rankings as teams' rosters have begun to take shape. The 49ers remained at the top of the NFC coming in at the No. 2 position behind the Kansas City Chiefs. Click here for Hanzus' analysis of the 49ers offseason moves and to see how the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals fared in the latest rankings.
49ers Upbeat, But Not 'Overly Optimistic' on Jalen Hurd's Recovery
John Lynch shared new developments on the recovery of wide receiver Jalen Hurd. San Francisco's 2019 third-round selection sat out the entire season with a stress fracture in his lower back. While the wideout was originally thought to take the field at some point in 2019, setbacks continually pushed back the timeline. This week, Lynch revealed Hurd has been medically cleared to return to the field, and is "optimistic" the receiver will be on schedule for a regular-season debut.