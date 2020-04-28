Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020 07:00 AM

49ers Morning Report: Draft Grades, NFL Power Rankings, Jalen Hurd's Injury Update

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top storylines for Tuesday, April 28.

The Grades are In

Coming out of the 2020 NFL Draft, San Francisco gained five new rookies and a veteran tackle. Finding replacements for players lost this offseason, the 49ers added impact players to fill those holes and provide depth. Analysts released their initial reactions to the 49ers draft class, giving John Lynch and Co. an above-average score. Click here to read what pundits had to say about San Francisco's 2020 draft.

NFL.com's Post-draft Power Rankings

NFL.com writer Dan Hanzus provided a post-draft edition of NFL power rankings as teams' rosters have begun to take shape. The 49ers remained at the top of the NFC coming in at the No. 2 position behind the Kansas City Chiefs. Click here for Hanzus' analysis of the 49ers offseason moves and to see how the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals fared in the latest rankings.

49ers Upbeat, But Not 'Overly Optimistic' on Jalen Hurd's Recovery

John Lynch shared new developments on the recovery of wide receiver Jalen Hurd. San Francisco's 2019 third-round selection sat out the entire season with a stress fracture in his lower back. While the wideout was originally thought to take the field at some point in 2019, setbacks continually pushed back the timeline. This week, Lynch revealed Hurd has been medically cleared to return to the field, and is "optimistic" the receiver will be on schedule for a regular-season debut.

Related Content

49ers Morning Report: D.J. Jones is '100%', Joe Staley's Advice to Raheem Mostert, George Kittle Lands No. 1 Spot on Top TEs List
news

49ers Morning Report: D.J. Jones is '100%', Joe Staley's Advice to Raheem Mostert, George Kittle Lands No. 1 Spot on Top TEs List

D.J. Jones discussed his recovery from a season-ending ankle injury, Raheem Mostert shared advice from Joe Staley and Bucky Brooks ranked the Top 5 tight ends in the league.
D.J. Jones is '100%' and Eager to Raise his Game in 2020
news

D.J. Jones is '100%' and Eager to Raise his Game in 2020

After missing the 49ers postseason run with a season-ending ankle injury, a healthy Jones is eager to raise his game en route to another chance at a Lombardi.
How Raheem Mostert Shaped his Mindset after 'Idol' Frank Gore
news

How Raheem Mostert Shaped his Mindset after 'Idol' Frank Gore

After taking him "under his wing," Joe Staley gave Mostert insight into Frank Gore's work ethic, which continues to influence his game heading into Year 6.
49ers Morning Report: Dre Greenlaw Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert Discusses 'Idol' Frank Gore and 49ers Announce @Home Graduation
news

49ers Morning Report: Dre Greenlaw Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert Discusses 'Idol' Frank Gore and 49ers Announce @Home Graduation

Dre Greenlaw discussed the potential for Javon Kinlaw to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, Raheem Mostert reflected on modeling his game after Frank Gore and 49ers will partner with Chegg to hold a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020.

Advertising