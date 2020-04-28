49ers Morning Report: Draft Grades, NFL Power Rankings, Jalen Hurd's Injury Update

49ers Upbeat, But Not 'Overly Optimistic' on Jalen Hurd's Recovery

John Lynch shared new developments on the recovery of wide receiver Jalen Hurd. San Francisco's 2019 third-round selection sat out the entire season with a stress fracture in his lower back. While the wideout was originally thought to take the field at some point in 2019, setbacks continually pushed back the timeline. This week, Lynch revealed Hurd has been medically cleared to return to the field, and is "optimistic" the receiver will be on schedule for a regular-season debut.