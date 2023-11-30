NFC West Roundup: 49ers Trail the Seahawks in Division Race

San Francisco dropped out of the division lead following their 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and put the Seahawks on top of the NFC West for the first time this season. The Rams are in third place after going 3-5 through the first eight weeks. The Cardinals, who were without quarterback Kyler Murray for the first eight games, have managed just one win, upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

At 5-2 on the year, Seattle owns a higher win percentage, however, the 49ers are the only team left in the NFC West with an unblemished division record. This could have larger postseason implications down the line if any tiebreaker situations arise after the 17-game season.

The 49ers opened up the year with five-consecutive wins followed by losses to the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Bengals. The Seahawks lost in their season opener to the Rams and went on to win five of their last six contests. Los Angeles has lost three of their last four games and is on a two-game slide as they head to Lambeau Field this Sunday.