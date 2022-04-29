Morning Report: Who Will the 49ers Select at No. 61?

2022 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Final Projections Before SF Takes the Stage

"Because we're so far back, I think when you start talking about a draft that the volume of it is probably the strength, there's a good thought just to stay put and even go back and acquire more picks," John Lynch said. "It's going to be a little boring on Day 1. We're not used to that. We're used to having some action, and we'll see, that might happen again. But, otherwise, we'll kind of sit through and continue to work so that when we get to our pick, whenever that is, we're ready to make it the best move for the 49ers."