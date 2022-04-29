Powered By

Morning Report: Who Will the 49ers Select at No. 61?

Apr 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, April 29.

New and Notable

Top Players Available for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers look to make their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday. To recap, the 49ers own the No. 61 overall pick in the second round, No. 93 overall pick in the third round and a special compensatory No. 105 overall pick in the third round.

Here's a list of the top remaining players available in Day 2, according to Daniel Jeremiah's list of top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

5 Takeaways from John Lynch at the Pre-Draft Press Conference

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch met with the media on Monday at Levi's® Stadium for his pre-draft press conference. In a nearly 30 minute sit-down, Lynch previewed San Francisco's strategy for the 2022 NFL Draft and gave insight into the team's offseason moves so far, including player updates, free agency goals and OTA attendance.

Here are five things we learned from Lynch's session with the media:

  1. Previewing the 2022 NFL Draft
  2. Noteworthy Player Updates
  3. State of the Offensive Line
  4. Meeting Offseason Goals
  5. OTA Attendance

2022 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Final Projections Before SF Takes the Stage

The San Francisco 49ers are only hours away from selecting the 61st-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and news updates from NFL analysts have been running wild.

"Because we're so far back, I think when you start talking about a draft that the volume of it is probably the strength, there's a good thought just to stay put and even go back and acquire more picks," John Lynch said. "It's going to be a little boring on Day 1. We're not used to that. We're used to having some action, and we'll see, that might happen again. But, otherwise, we'll kind of sit through and continue to work so that when we get to our pick, whenever that is, we're ready to make it the best move for the 49ers."

While San Francisco lacked a first round pick, the team owns nine-total selections, including three on Day 2.

With the 49ers first selection of the week coming tonight, we'll finally find out the direction Lynch and Co. take for the 2022 NFL Draft. Want to know who analysts think the team will take at No. 61? Here is the final installment of the 49ers Mock Draft Monday.

Say Cheese

49ers 2021 Draft Picks in Action

Look back at some of the best moments from the 49ers 2021 draft class during their first year in San Francisco.

