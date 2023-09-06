Morning Report: Where Do the 49ers Land in Week 1 Power Rankings?

Good Morning Faithful,
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Land in the Top Five Heading into Week 1
The San Francisco 49ers have been positioned as a top five team throughout the entirety of the offseason, and the team remains in that elite group headed into Week 1 of the 2023 regular season. The last set of NFL power rankings was released prior to the start of most clubs' preseason slate, and a lot has happened since the start of August.
Off the Field: 49ers Players Celebrate Back to School with the 49ers Foundation 📚
The entire San Francisco 49ers roster kicked off the 2023 season supporting Bay Area youth with the 49ers Foundation.
Players, head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and 49ers ownership, executives and legends celebrated the sixth-annual "Kickoff: Players for a Purpose" presented by SAP on Monday, August 28th.
Previewing the 2023 Season Through the 49ers Team Photographer's Lens
Being a team photographer comes with inside access to a team that allows them to capture the significant events that happen throughout the course of a football season. It also offers the photographer a unique perspective on the team's culture and its players due to their proximity to the action and a consistent presence with the group.
Shanahan, Lynch Discuss 53-Man Roster Decisions and Updates on Moody and Kittle
The San Francisco 49ers have their 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad after days of deliberation and tough decisions. Despite inevitably losing some players to the waiver wire, the team's decision makers are heading confidently towards Week 1 with the group they've spent the entire offseason and summer constructing.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles celebrates his birthday on September 4.
