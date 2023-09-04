Previewing the 2023 Season Through the 49ers Team Photographer's Lens

Sep 04, 2023 at 08:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Being a team photographer comes with inside access to a team that allows them to capture the significant events that happen throughout the course of a football season. It also offers the photographer a unique perspective on the team's culture and its players due to their proximity to the action and a consistent presence with the group.

This is the case for San Francisco 49ers director of photography services Terrell Lloyd, who has worked with the team for over 26 seasons. Lloyd has snapped photos of the team since the 49ers played under head coach Steve Mariucci at Candlestick Park, which was then called 3Com Park, and has been ever-present since.

His access and closeness to the team's staff, coaches and players is unlike any other. Lloyd has captured the special moments that have happened inside the 49ers locker rooms, training sessions, pregame rituals and more for over two decades, allowing him the opportunity to showcase the players' personalities and the team's dynamics.

Related Links

Lloyd's work was put in the spotlight during the 49ers 2023 media day. Just before the start of the season, players got geared up to have their photos taken which will soon be displayed at Levi's® Stadium on gamedays and in digital content across the league. Lloyd's unique connection with the players allows him to capture their genuine emotions, celebrations and unguarded moments that others might miss.

"It's all about making them feel comfortable," Lloyd said. "Once they feel comfortable, it's pretty easy. They bring out their personality and we get some nice shots. It makes for a fun time."

For Lloyd, the 49ers media day marks the unofficial start of a new season. He meets the team's newest players, becomes familiar with the rookies and gets a full picture of the team before they get ready for the season opener.

"Media day is a lot of work and it takes long days. But when you look at it, it's about the start of the season. Getting ready to head into what I call the long grind – the seven days a week, traveling, home games, just everything. When I take all the images, go back and they're put into a design, it's neat to see how they're all put together. You get to see the details that make up this team."

Some of the newest details to the 49ers 2023 roster include the marquee free agent acquisition of defensive lineman Javon Hargrave﻿, the hiring of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and the drafting of rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown﻿. Lloyd has kept a pulse on each offseason moment leading up to Week 1 and has a unique perspective on the team's development.

"Watching the team from the draft, to OTAs, to training camp and seeing the new acquisition players that we've signed coupled with the current roster, I start to think, 'Man, I really like this team.' I like the new guys that are coming in and I have a sense that this could be something special. You don't truly know until they step on the field and do what they do, but then again, based on the last couple of years and the pieces that the team's filled, I just have a high confidence about this squad, this team, the new players and the rookies that are here.

"Once they're all on the field, you can see how hard they've been working and how well they work together. The way the team is clicking this season, even with the new guys, it's exciting."

As a witness to the team's relentless effort, Lloyd's confidence grows and his sense of something special brewing becomes tangible in his images. Through his lens, he'll shape the next chapter of the 49ers story, conveying the team's upcoming journey, triumphs and biggest moments one frame at a time.

Go Behind the Scenes of the 49ers 2023 Media Day

Take a behind-the-scenes look at what went down on set at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 media day.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Elijah Mitchell
2 / 48

WR Elijah Mitchell

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Trey Lance, S Talanoa Hufanga
3 / 48

QB Trey Lance, S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 48

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Amp Squad
5 / 48

49ers Amp Squad

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas, S Myles Hartsfield
6 / 48

CB Ambry Thomas, S Myles Hartsfield

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
7 / 48

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
Gold Rush
8 / 48

Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
9 / 48

OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
10 / 48

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
11 / 48

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
12 / 48

DL Javon Hargrave

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
13 / 48

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
Gold Rush
14 / 48

Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 48

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
16 / 48

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 48

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
18 / 48

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
2023 Media Day
19 / 48

2023 Media Day

Hayley Hom/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
20 / 48

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
S George Odum, S Talanoa Hufanga
21 / 48

S George Odum, S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
22 / 48

DL Drake Jackson

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
23 / 48

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
24 / 48

CB Isaiah Oliver

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, DL Javon Hargrave
26 / 48

OL Spencer Burford, DL Javon Hargrave

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
27 / 48

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
28 / 48

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
30 / 48

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
31 / 48

CB Isaiah Oliver

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Trey Lance
32 / 48

QB Trey Lance

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
33 / 48

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Jalen Graham, LB Dee Winters
34 / 48

LB Jalen Graham, LB Dee Winters

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
35 / 48

DL Drake Jackson

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
36 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Deommodore Lenoir
37 / 48

CB Deommodore Lenoir

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Jason Poe
38 / 48

DL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
C Jake Brendel
39 / 48

C Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
40 / 48

RB Elijah Mitchell

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Danny Gray
41 / 48

WR Danny Gray

Hayley Hom/49ers
K Jake Moody
42 / 48

K Jake Moody

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
43 / 48

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Danny Gray
44 / 48

WR Danny Gray

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
45 / 48

RB Elijah Mitchell

Hayley Hom/49ers
C Jake Brendel
46 / 48

C Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
47 / 48

RB Elijah Mitchell

Hayley Hom/49ers
C Jake Brendel
48 / 48

C Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

With the 53-Man Roster in Place, Steve Wilks Looks Ahead to Pittsburgh

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and his unit have begun prep work for the regular season opener against the Steelers.
news

Chasing the Dream | Brick by Brick

Take an exclusive inside look into the San Francisco 49ers training camp with Season 7, Episode 3 of "Brick by Brick" presented by SAP.
news

Shanahan, Lynch Discuss 53-Man Roster Decisions and Updates on Moody and Kittle

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch detailed some of the moves made to construct the 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad.
news

Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2023 53-Man Roster

The San Francisco 49ers cut down the roster to 53 ahead of the league-mandated August 29th deadline.
news

49ers Fall Short in Preseason Finale; Five Takeaways from #LACvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the preseason slate with 23-12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

49ers Kicker Zane Gonzalez Ruled Out of #LACvsSF

San Francisco 49ers kicker Zane Gonzalez suffered a calf injury and was ruled out of Friday night's game.
news

I Got Your Back | Brick by Brick

Take an exclusive inside look into the San Francisco 49ers training camp with Season 7, Episode 2 of "Brick by Brick" presented by SAP.
news

49ers Close Out Final Training Camp Practice of the Summer

The San Francisco 49ers have closed the chapter on training camp ahead of the 2023 season and will play in their final preseason game versus the Chargers on Friday.
news

Shanahan Nears Backup QB Decision; Kittle, Lance, Aiyuk and More Score TDs

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared when he expects to name his backup quarterback for the 2023 season.
news

Six 49ers Return to Practice; Samuel Talks Building Chemistry with Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their three-day practice week with a rainy workout at the SAP Performance Facility. 
news

Shanahan Provides Injury and Position Battle Updates Following #DENvsSF

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared injury updates ahead of the team's third week of the preseason.
Advertising