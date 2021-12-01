Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Land in Power Rankings Following #MINvsSF

New and Notable

2021 Power Rankings: 49ers Crack Top 10 With Win Over Vikings

San Francisco has rattled off three-straight victories, each scoring at least 30 points, possessing the ball for at minimum 37:00 minutes of the contest and dominating the turnover battle. Their recent success has pushed the team over .500 for the first time since Week 3 and, so far, has given the team a shot at playing January football. While the 49ers appear to be on the rise, how have analysts viewed San Francisco's recent resurgence compared to the rest of the league?