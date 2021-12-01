Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Land in Power Rankings Following #MINvsSF

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, December 1.
New and Notable
2021 Power Rankings: 49ers Crack Top 10 With Win Over Vikings
San Francisco has rattled off three-straight victories, each scoring at least 30 points, possessing the ball for at minimum 37:00 minutes of the contest and dominating the turnover battle. Their recent success has pushed the team over .500 for the first time since Week 3 and, so far, has given the team a shot at playing January football. While the 49ers appear to be on the rise, how have analysts viewed San Francisco's recent resurgence compared to the rest of the league?
- NFL.com: 10
- CBS Sports: 11
- ESPN: 12
- SportingNews.com: 12
- Pro Football Talk: 13
Elijah Mitchell's Outing vs. Vikings Earns Two Weekly Player Nominations
San Francisco's running back has carried his way into not one, but two player of the week honors in Week 12. Coming off of finger surgery just 12 days prior, Elijah Mitchell notched his second-highest rushing total of the season in the 49ers 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. His efforts on Sunday earned him a FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination and Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week mention.
Mitchell finished the day posting 133 yards rushing on 27 carries and a touchdown. He was also tied for a team-high six targets and added 35 yards receiving. His outing against the Vikings notched the fourth 100-yard game of his young NFL career.
Read More >>>
Is Trent Williams Having His Best Season Yet?
After eight Pro Bowls in his 11 years in the NFL, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes that Trent Williams' 2021 campaign has been his best yet.
Age has not hindered Williams' performance; rather, at 33-years-old, each year has lent growth, experience and wisdom for the veteran.
"You look at his age, he's still to me the most talented guy," said Shanahan. "I don't see many people more talented than him. So usually when, as you get older in age, the talent goes and you still can execute a level with wisdom and experience. But I see the same talent and I think he's got a lot more wisdom and experience."
Read More >>>
In the Community
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
--
October 10, 2004
San Francisco's perennial high-powered offense has been directed by a series of Pro Bowl quarterbacks. Over the years Frankie Albert, Y.A. Tittle, John Brodie, Joe Montana, Steve Young and Jeff Garcia have gathered most of the 49ers passing marks. Tim Rattay, the 49ers seventh round pick (212th overall) in the 2000 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech, established the team's single-game completion record with an epic effort against the Arizona Cardinals in 2004.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.