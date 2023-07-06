Powered By

Morning Report: What the 49ers O-Line Looks Like Heading into Camp

Jul 06, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, July 6th.

New and Notable

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Offensive Line

Each week leading up to the start of training camp, 49ers.com will assess the team's roster as we get closer to the season. In this installment of the 2023 roster breakdown, we will take a look at the offensive line and how the team will address the position group's restructuring

3 Things We Learned About the 49ers Offense This Offseason

The San Francisco 49ers offense will enjoy a lot of carryover from the 2022 NFC Championship Game roster with only two of its starters from last season, tackle Mike McGlinchey and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, departing in free agency.

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Seattle Seahawks

The countdown to training camp and the 2023 NFL regular season has begun with the league releasing report days for each of the 32 clubs on Wednesday. The San Francisco 49ers have set a rookie report day of July 18, and veterans are expected back in Santa Clara a week later on July 25.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Players Coach 2023 Football Camp for the Stars

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason taught football fundamentals to athletes with Down syndrome to make the game fun and accessible to all.

Armstead Academic Project's Kick Off for Kids 2023 Gala

View images of Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off For Kids Gala, where sponsors, attendees and the Sacramento community raised over $250,000 for education equity.

