Morning Report: Week 9 Game Recap, Dee Ford Placed on IR

Nov 08, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 8.

New and Notable

Rapid Reaction: Arizona Runs Through 49ers Without Key Starters

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a humbling loss in Week 9 against an Arizona Cardinals team without a handful of its key starters. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy made his first start since Week 14 of the 2020 season with the New York Giants and had a near-perfect game to lead Arizona to a 31-17 victory.

Without three of their top offensive players (Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green) Arizona relied heavily on its ground game and it paid off. Running back Chase Edmonds left the game early in the first quarter giving James Conner the bulk of the carries. San Francisco had no answer for Conner, as the running back posted three total touchdowns while rushing for 96 yards on 21 carries and caught all five of his targets for 77 yards.

Read More >>>

49ers Place Pro Bowl Edge Rusher Dee Ford on Injured Reserve

On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves, with surprising news of edge rusher Dee Ford being placed on Injured Reserve.

Heading into the weekend, Ford was limited during the 49ers week of practices with a back injury. The veteran pass rusher has been dealing with an intricate back and neck injury that kept him sidelined for all but one game in 2020.

Read More >>>

Congratulations Bryant Young

75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

1994-2007

Earning the 49ers Len Eshmont Award once is an honor. Winning it eight times is an unprecedented show of respect.

Bryant Young garnered that level of reverence from his teammates during his 14 seasons as the anchor of the 49ers defensive line. It began on opening day of Young's rookie season when he chased down and sacked Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler for a 21-yard loss in his NFL debut.

Read more about Bryant's legendary career >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

Quick Hits

In the 22nd episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, 49ers PREP and Fan Engagement Director Jared Muela discussed his most memorable "other duties as assigned" tasks, how he's seen 49ers PREP grow during his tenure with the team, red flags during job interviews and more.

Listen Now: 49ers.com | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

--

From The Bay to Nashville, country recording artist Cam reps her roots wherever she goes. Get to know the GRAMMY nominated singer/songwriter in the latest Verified Faithful, presented by Levi's®. Watch the full episode below 👇

Press Pass

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Images (Week 9)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 divisional matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 50

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arden Key
2 / 50

DL Arden Key

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
3 / 50

CB K'Waun Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 50

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 50

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 50

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
7 / 50

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 50

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tavon Wilson, CB Emmanuel Moseley
9 / 50

S Tavon Wilson, CB Emmanuel Moseley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
10 / 50

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trenton Cannon
11 / 50

RB Trenton Cannon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arden Key
12 / 50

DL Arden Key

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
13 / 50

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
14 / 50

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
15 / 50

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
16 / 50

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
17 / 50

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
18 / 50

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 50

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
20 / 50

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
21 / 50

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
22 / 50

DL Kentavius Street

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 50

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
24 / 50

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 50

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
26 / 50

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
27 / 50

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
28 / 50

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
29 / 50

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tavon Wilson
30 / 50

S Tavon Wilson

Kym Fortino/49ers
C Alex Mack
31 / 50

C Alex Mack

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
32 / 50

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
33 / 50

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arden Key
34 / 50

DL Arden Key

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
35 / 50

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
36 / 50

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
37 / 50

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
38 / 50

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Robbie Gould
39 / 50

P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
40 / 50

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 50

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arden Key
42 / 50

DL Arden Key

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
43 / 50

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
44 / 50

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
45 / 50

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
46 / 50

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
47 / 50

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
48 / 50

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
49 / 50

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
50 / 50

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
