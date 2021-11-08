Morning Report: Week 9 Game Recap, Dee Ford Placed on IR

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 8.
New and Notable
Rapid Reaction: Arizona Runs Through 49ers Without Key Starters
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a humbling loss in Week 9 against an Arizona Cardinals team without a handful of its key starters. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy made his first start since Week 14 of the 2020 season with the New York Giants and had a near-perfect game to lead Arizona to a 31-17 victory.
Without three of their top offensive players (Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green) Arizona relied heavily on its ground game and it paid off. Running back Chase Edmonds left the game early in the first quarter giving James Conner the bulk of the carries. San Francisco had no answer for Conner, as the running back posted three total touchdowns while rushing for 96 yards on 21 carries and caught all five of his targets for 77 yards.
49ers Place Pro Bowl Edge Rusher Dee Ford on Injured Reserve
On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves, with surprising news of edge rusher Dee Ford being placed on Injured Reserve.
Heading into the weekend, Ford was limited during the 49ers week of practices with a back injury. The veteran pass rusher has been dealing with an intricate back and neck injury that kept him sidelined for all but one game in 2020.
Congratulations Bryant Young
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
--
1994-2007
Earning the 49ers Len Eshmont Award once is an honor. Winning it eight times is an unprecedented show of respect.
Bryant Young garnered that level of reverence from his teammates during his 14 seasons as the anchor of the 49ers defensive line. It began on opening day of Young's rookie season when he chased down and sacked Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler for a 21-yard loss in his NFL debut.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.
Quick Hits
In the 22nd episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, 49ers PREP and Fan Engagement Director Jared Muela discussed his most memorable "other duties as assigned" tasks, how he's seen 49ers PREP grow during his tenure with the team, red flags during job interviews and more.
--
Press Pass
Say Cheese
