Morning Report: Week 9 Game Recap, Dee Ford Placed on IR

Rapid Reaction: Arizona Runs Through 49ers Without Key Starters

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a humbling loss in Week 9 against an Arizona Cardinals team without a handful of its key starters. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy made his first start since Week 14 of the 2020 season with the New York Giants and had a near-perfect game to lead Arizona to a 31-17 victory.

Without three of their top offensive players (Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green) Arizona relied heavily on its ground game and it paid off. Running back Chase Edmonds left the game early in the first quarter giving James Conner the bulk of the carries. San Francisco had no answer for Conner, as the running back posted three total touchdowns while rushing for 96 yards on 21 carries and caught all five of his targets for 77 yards.