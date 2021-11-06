49ers Place Pro Bowl Edge Rusher Dee Ford on Injured Reserve

Nov 06, 2021 at 01:29 PM

On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves, with surprising news of edge rusher ﻿Dee Ford﻿ being placed on Injured Reserve.

Heading into the weekend, Ford was limited during the 49ers week of practices with a back injury. The veteran pass rusher has been dealing with an intricate back and neck injury that kept him sidelined for all but one game in 2020.

In San Francisco's Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Ford suffered a hit in the final quarter of the game that "lit up some of his back issues", per general manager John Lynch on KNBR this week, and presented concussion-like symptoms. The conjointly related injury put the edge rusher into the concussion protocol.

"That's never fully gone away. That's something he'll deal with most likely forever," Kyle Shanahan said of Ford's lingering back issues. "So, something that's on again, off again. The reason it's mentioned for the first time, is we think it came up with this concussion. Some of the symptoms presented as a concussion last week with the hit he took, but it acted up some stuff in the back that has been bothering him this week."

Ford has appeared in six games in 2021 and has amassed 3.0 sacks, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

The league mandate allows players to become eligible to return from Injured Reserve after missing three games. There's no word yet on how long the 49ers expect to be without Ford. However, given the gravity of a back and neck injury, it's likely the 49ers are opting to err on the side of caution before allowing Ford to return to the field, if that is an option for the pass rusher.

Related Content

news

49ers Activate George Kittle, Robbie Gould; Place DL on IR

The 49ers have made a series of roster moves before the team's Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
news

49ers PREP Selects Sergio Beltran as Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 9 goes to Sergio Beltran of Menlo School in Atherton, CA.
news

49ers PREP Selects Eddie Smith as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 9 of the season goes to Eddie Smith, head coach for James Logan High School.
news

75 for 75: Eight-Time Eshmont Winner

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting legendary moments in 49ers history as part of the team's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
Advertising