49ers Activate George Kittle, Robbie Gould; Place DL on IR

Nov 06, 2021 at 01:15 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced the following roster moves:

The following players have been activated from the Injured Reserve List:

The following player has been activated from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:

The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):

The following player has been placed on the Injured Reserve List:

The following player have been waived:

