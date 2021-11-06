49ers Activate George Kittle, Robbie Gould; Place DL on IR

The San Francisco 49ers today announced the following roster moves:
The following players have been activated from the Injured Reserve List:
- K Robbie Gould
- TE George Kittle
The following player has been activated from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:
- RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
- LB Tyrell Adams
- S Tony Jefferson II
The following player has been placed on the Injured Reserve List:
- DL Dee Ford
The following player have been waived:
- DL Zach Kerr