Morning Report: Updated NFL Power Rankings Following 2022 Season

Feb 15, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, February 15th.

New and Notable

NFL.com Ranks Christian McCaffrey No. 1 Running Back from 2022 Season

The San Francisco 49ers had an eventful 2022 season capped off by an incredible run to the team's third appearance in the NFC Championship game over the last four years. When you look back at the football year that was, San Francisco's midseason trade for running back Christian McCaffrey jumps off the page as one of the season-altering moves for the organization. It's no coincidence the 49ers 12-game win streak began the same week McCaffrey was fully unleashed (Week 8 vs. the Los Angeles Rams).

Read More >>>

NFL Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Headed into 2023

While the 2022 season may not have ended exactly how the San Francisco 49ers had hoped, the red and gold have lots to be proud of as they walk away from this year's campaign. The 49ers put together an improbable 13-4 season that was headlined by three different starting quarterbacks, swept the NFC West for the first time since 1997 and made their third appearance in the Conference Championship Game over the last four years. San Francisco is also home to the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year in Nick Bosa and had the AP Assistant Coach of the Year, DeMeco Ryans, on staff as he coached up a defensive unit that finished No. 1 overall.

Read More >>>

Off the Field: Kittle Reveals Behind-the-Scenes to His NFL Honors Performance 🎤

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle caught all the attention at the 2023 NFL Honors with an unforgettable performance.

Grammy award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson was the host of the event and Kittle sang a rendition of her 2009 hit "My Life Would Suck Without You" with a twist, incorporating 49ers-themed lyrics.

Read More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Happy Valentine's Day from the San Francisco 49ers 

Check out these one-of-a-kind 49ers Valentine's Day cards as we get in the spirit of the holiday.

RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa
1 / 10

RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa

TE George Kittle
2 / 10

TE George Kittle

S Talanoa Hufanga
3 / 10

S Talanoa Hufanga

QB Brock Purdy
4 / 10

QB Brock Purdy

WR Jauan Jennings
5 / 10

WR Jauan Jennings

QB Trey Lance
6 / 10

QB Trey Lance

WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 10

WR Deebo Samuel

P Mitch Wishnowsky
8 / 10

P Mitch Wishnowsky

LS Taybor Pepper
9 / 10

LS Taybor Pepper

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
10 / 10

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

49ers Players Attend the 2023 NFL Honors Ceremony in Arizona

Check out some of the top photos of TE George Kittle, DL Nick Bosa, RB Christian McCaffrey and other 49ers players and alumni at NFL Honors.

TE George Kittle
1 / 15

TE George Kittle

Kathryn Riley/NFL
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
DL Arik Armstead
3 / 15

DL Arik Armstead

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa
4 / 15

RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa

Kathryn Riley/NFL
Deion Sanders
5 / 15

Deion Sanders

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
TE George Kittle
6 / 15

TE George Kittle

Cooper Neill/NFL
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 15

RB Christian McCaffrey

Cooper Neill/NFL
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
DL Nick Bosa
10 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
DL Arik Armstead and Fellow 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominees
11 / 15

DL Arik Armstead and Fellow 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominees

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
TE George Kittle
12 / 15

TE George Kittle

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 15

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kathryn Riley/2023 Kathryn Riley
Deion Sanders
14 / 15

Deion Sanders

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
DL Nick Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers DL Joey Bosa
15 / 15

DL Nick Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers DL Joey Bosa

Kathryn Riley/NFL
