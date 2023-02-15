Morning Report: Updated NFL Power Rankings Following 2022 Season

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
NFL.com Ranks Christian McCaffrey No. 1 Running Back from 2022 Season
The San Francisco 49ers had an eventful 2022 season capped off by an incredible run to the team's third appearance in the NFC Championship game over the last four years. When you look back at the football year that was, San Francisco's midseason trade for running back Christian McCaffrey jumps off the page as one of the season-altering moves for the organization. It's no coincidence the 49ers 12-game win streak began the same week McCaffrey was fully unleashed (Week 8 vs. the Los Angeles Rams).
NFL Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Headed into 2023
While the 2022 season may not have ended exactly how the San Francisco 49ers had hoped, the red and gold have lots to be proud of as they walk away from this year's campaign. The 49ers put together an improbable 13-4 season that was headlined by three different starting quarterbacks, swept the NFC West for the first time since 1997 and made their third appearance in the Conference Championship Game over the last four years. San Francisco is also home to the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year in Nick Bosa and had the AP Assistant Coach of the Year, DeMeco Ryans, on staff as he coached up a defensive unit that finished No. 1 overall.
Off the Field: Kittle Reveals Behind-the-Scenes to His NFL Honors Performance 🎤
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle caught all the attention at the 2023 NFL Honors with an unforgettable performance.
Grammy award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson was the host of the event and Kittle sang a rendition of her 2009 hit "My Life Would Suck Without You" with a twist, incorporating 49ers-themed lyrics.
What to Watch
