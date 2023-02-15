Morning Report: Updated NFL Power Rankings Following 2022 Season

NFL Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Headed into 2023

While the 2022 season may not have ended exactly how the San Francisco 49ers had hoped, the red and gold have lots to be proud of as they walk away from this year's campaign. The 49ers put together an improbable 13-4 season that was headlined by three different starting quarterbacks, swept the NFC West for the first time since 1997 and made their third appearance in the Conference Championship Game over the last four years. San Francisco is also home to the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year in Nick Bosa and had the AP Assistant Coach of the Year, DeMeco Ryans, on staff as he coached up a defensive unit that finished No. 1 overall.