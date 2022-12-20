Morning Report: Top PFF Performers in #SFvSEA

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 20th.
New and Notable
Kittle, Mason and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #SFvSEA
The San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a few extra days of rest in Week 15 after powering through a big win on "Thursday Night Football."
San Francisco's 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks is the team's seventh-straight win and marks the first series sweep of Seattle since the 2011 season. The 49ers are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC and as the division champs, they have guaranteed themselves at least one home game in their upcoming playoff run.
49ers Sweep the Seahawks; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA
The 49ers won the NFC West for the first time since 2019. They accomplished the feat in the shortest amount of time since 2011.
- San Francisco has swept the season series against Seattle for the first time since 2011.
- The 49ers have won seven-consecutive games for the first time since 2019.
- The 49ers are 5-0 against NFC West teams for the first time since 2002.
- San Francisco improved to 4-1 in primetime games in 2022, the team's best mark in primetime since 2019 (5-1).
Press Pass
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Check out some of the players' best fits from the team's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Levi's® and Fred Warner partnered to host a shopping event with single mothers from WANDA Silicon Valley this holiday season.
Arik Armstead and 49ers EDU presented by Chevron, welcomed Girls Inc. to Levis® Stadium to learn about STEAM careers and their intersection with football alongside mentors from the 49ers ERG, Women Connect.
Go inside the 49ers locker room following the team's Week 15 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.