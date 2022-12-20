Powered By

Morning Report: Top PFF Performers in #SFvSEA

Dec 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 20th.

New and Notable

Kittle, Mason and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #SFvSEA

The San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a few extra days of rest in Week 15 after powering through a big win on "Thursday Night Football."

San Francisco's 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks is the team's seventh-straight win and marks the first series sweep of Seattle since the 2011 season. The 49ers are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC and as the division champs, they have guaranteed themselves at least one home game in their upcoming playoff run.

Read More >>>

49ers Sweep the Seahawks; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

The 49ers won the NFC West for the first time since 2019. They accomplished the feat in the shortest amount of time since 2011.

  • San Francisco has swept the season series against Seattle for the first time since 2011.
  • The 49ers have won seven-consecutive games for the first time since 2019.
  • The 49ers are 5-0 against NFC West teams for the first time since 2002.
  • San Francisco improved to 4-1 in primetime games in 2022, the team's best mark in primetime since 2019 (5-1).

Read More >>>

Press Pass

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Looks of the Game: 49ers vs. Seahawks (Week 15)

Check out some of the players' best fits from the team's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga
3 / 19

DB Jimmie Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
4 / 19

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
5 / 19

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Keith Ismael
6 / 19

OL Keith Ismael

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
7 / 19

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
8 / 19

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jason Poe, T Trent Williams
9 / 19

OL Jason Poe, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
10 / 19

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
12 / 19

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
13 / 19

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
14 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
15 / 19

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jason Poe
16 / 19

OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
17 / 19

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
18 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi’s® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event 

Levi's® and Fred Warner partnered to host a shopping event with single mothers from WANDA Silicon Valley this holiday season.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
2 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
6 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
7 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
9 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
10 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
12 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
13 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
14 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
15 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
16 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
17 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
18 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
19 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
20 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
22 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
24 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
26 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
27 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
28 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
29 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
30 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
31 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
32 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event
33 / 33

Levi's® and Fred Warner Host Holiday Shopping Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Arik Armstead and 49ers EDU presented by Chevron, welcomed Girls Inc. to Levis® Stadium to learn about STEAM careers and their intersection with football alongside mentors from the 49ers ERG, Women Connect.

DL Arik Armstead
1 / 32

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
2 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
3 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
4 / 32

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 32

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
6 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
7 / 32

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
8 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
9 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, Women Connect, Girls Inc.
10 / 32

DL Arik Armstead, Women Connect, Girls Inc.

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
11 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
12 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
13 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
14 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
15 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
16 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
17 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
18 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
19 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
20 / 32

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
21 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
22 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
23 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
GirlsArmstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers Inc.
24 / 32

GirlsArmstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers Inc.

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
25 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
26 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
27 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
28 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
29 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
30 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
31 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers
32 / 32

Armstead Welcomes Girl's Inc. to Levi's® Stadium to Discuss STEAM Careers

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Celebrate in the Locker Room After Clinching the NFC West

Go inside the 49ers locker room following the team's Week 15 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

2022 San Francisco 49ers
1 / 15

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe, T Trent Williams
2 / 15

OL Jason Poe, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy
3 / 15

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
4 / 15

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
5 / 15

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Linebackers, Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland
6 / 15

49ers Linebackers, Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
7 / 15

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defensive Backs
8 / 15

49ers Defensive Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy
9 / 15

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga
10 / 15

DB Jimmie Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy
11 / 15

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
12 / 15

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
13 / 15

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
14 / 15

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy
15 / 15

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
