Morning Report: Three-Round Mock Draft

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, February 16.
NFL.com's Three-round Mock Draft
Draft Analyst Chad Reuter released his first multi-round mock draft of the year, predicting the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft in April. While the full list of free-agent compensatory picks has not been released from the league yet, Reuter used Lance Zierlein's projections from last April and added four additional picks to the end of the third round for franchises losing minority employees to head coach or general manager positions throughout the league. Here's who Reuter selected for the 49ers. 👇
Round 1 | Pick 12
Caleb Farley - CB
School: Virginia Tech | Year: Junior (RS)
"Starting corners Richard Sherman and Jason Verrett will be free agents in March. Farley's versatility would allow the 49ers to play him outside or at safety if they require help there in the future."
Round 2 | Pick 43
Josh Myers · C
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)
Round 3 | Pick 103
Payton Turner · Edge Rusher
School: Houston | Year: Senior
Check out the 49ers first three Mock Draft Monday's below.
Bay Area Black-Owned Business Spotlight
Amid the worldwide pandemic and the ongoing fight against social injustice, the San Francisco 49ers have, and will continue to support and elevate their neighbors and businesses surrounding the greater Bay Area. In addition to the organization's year-round efforts, the 49ers recently teamed up with U.S. Bank to provide several small businesses with gift cards and partnered with Visa to surprise two local Black-owned businesses with $10,000 grants. Additionally, the 49ers spent over $35,000 with multiple Black-owned businesses to aid in COVID-relief efforts.
Here's a curated list of several Black-owned businesses in the Bay Area, including some backed by 49ers players as well as the organization's Black employee resource group, 49ers B.U.I.L.D..
According to Pro Football Focus, George Kittle is the highest-graded offensive player since 2019 with an overall grade of 93.7.
49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon joined the You've Got Mail podcast presented by Manscaped to talk about the scouting department and their responsibility in procuring pro talent.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify