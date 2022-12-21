Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Updates on Purdy, Kinlaw and More

Shanahan's Home Stretch Approach; 49ers Open Practice Windows for Kinlaw, Davis

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the building after some much needed days off. The team locked up the division in Week 15 with a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on the road, and now, their focus is on competing for improved postseason positioning with the Washington Commanders coming to Santa Clara in Week 16. Head coach Kyle Shanahan's approach to this final stretch of the regular season isn't much different from that of the last 15 weeks. The 49ers are playing to win and won't be sidelining any of their big playmakers aside from those working back from injuries.