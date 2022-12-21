Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Updates on Purdy, Kinlaw and More

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, December 21st.
New and Notable
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers in the Top Three for Back-to-Back Weeks
The San Francisco 49ers swept the Seattle Seahawks, clinched the division and secured the No. 2 spot in the latest NFL power rankings with their 21-13 victory on "Thursday Night Football." Now, all eyes are on playoff positioning as the team gears up for the home stretch of the season. Up next for San Francisco is a Week 16 showdown with the Washington Commanders who are in the midst of their own push for the postseason.
Shanahan's Home Stretch Approach; 49ers Open Practice Windows for Kinlaw, Davis
The San Francisco 49ers are back in the building after some much needed days off. The team locked up the division in Week 15 with a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on the road, and now, their focus is on competing for improved postseason positioning with the Washington Commanders coming to Santa Clara in Week 16. Head coach Kyle Shanahan's approach to this final stretch of the regular season isn't much different from that of the last 15 weeks. The 49ers are playing to win and won't be sidelining any of their big playmakers aside from those working back from injuries.
Off the Field: 49ers Spread Holiday Cheer 🎁
During this holiday season, San Francisco 49ers players, staff and their families helped make spirits bright for those who need it most throughout the Bay Area.
Press Pass
What to Watch
Say Cheese
