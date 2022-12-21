Powered By

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Updates on Purdy, Kinlaw and More

Dec 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, December 21st.

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers in the Top Three for Back-to-Back Weeks

The San Francisco 49ers swept the Seattle Seahawks, clinched the division and secured the No. 2 spot in the latest NFL power rankings with their 21-13 victory on "Thursday Night Football." Now, all eyes are on playoff positioning as the team gears up for the home stretch of the season. Up next for San Francisco is a Week 16 showdown with the Washington Commanders who are in the midst of their own push for the postseason.

Shanahan's Home Stretch Approach; 49ers Open Practice Windows for Kinlaw, Davis

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the building after some much needed days off. The team locked up the division in Week 15 with a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on the road, and now, their focus is on competing for improved postseason positioning with the Washington Commanders coming to Santa Clara in Week 16. Head coach Kyle Shanahan's approach to this final stretch of the regular season isn't much different from that of the last 15 weeks. The 49ers are playing to win and won't be sidelining any of their big playmakers aside from those working back from injuries.

Off the Field: 49ers Spread Holiday Cheer 🎁

During this holiday season, San Francisco 49ers players, staff and their families helped make spirits bright for those who need it most throughout the Bay Area.

Press Pass

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit 

To show the team's appreciation for our country's veterans, the 49ers and U.S. Bank welcomed 16 military veterans, service dogs and their families from the nonprofit Operation Freedom Paws to breakfast and a private practice visit before the team's Week 10 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit
1 / 22

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit

Kym Fortino/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
2 / 22

General Manager John Lynch

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, OL Spencer Burford
3 / 22

OL Aaron Banks, OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit
4 / 22

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit
5 / 22

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit
6 / 22

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit
7 / 22

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit
8 / 22

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit
9 / 22

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit
10 / 22

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit
11 / 22

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
12 / 22

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Tevin Coleman, CB Charvarius Ward , RB Tyrion Davis-Price
13 / 22

RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Tevin Coleman, CB Charvarius Ward , RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit
14 / 22

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore, DL Charles Omenihu, T Mike McGlinchey, OL Jake Brendel, DL  Hassan Ridgeway
15 / 22

OL Jaylon Moore, DL Charles Omenihu, T Mike McGlinchey, OL Jake Brendel, DL Hassan Ridgeway

Hassan Ridgeway

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit
16 / 22

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit
17 / 22

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
18 / 22

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
19 / 22

General Manager John Lynch

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit
20 / 22

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit
21 / 22

49ers Host Military Veterans and Service Dogs for Salute to Service Practice Visit

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
22 / 22

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
