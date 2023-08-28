Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Jake Moody, Zane Gonzalez

Good Morning, Faithful,
49ers Trade Quarterback Trey Lance
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have traded QB Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Dallas' 2024 fourth-round draft choice. Lance must pass a physical for the trade to be executed.
Shanahan Details 49ers Kicker Situation, Lance Trade and Injury Updates from #LACvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers are heading into the regular season with a quickly changing kicker situation. Both of the team's place kickers, rookie Jake Moody and veteran Zane Gonzalez are expected to miss a few weeks due to injury. The 49ers third round pick suffered a right quad strain during practice leading up to the preseason finale while Gonzalez sustained a calf strain during Friday night's pregame warmups.
49ers Fall Short in Preseason Finale; Five Takeaways from #LACvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers closed out their preseason slate with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's® Stadium on Friday night. As expected, a majority of the team's projected starters made an appearance in the finale, playing through a large portion of the first quarter.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's® Stadium.
During San Francisco's preseason finale at Levi's® Stadium, the team spotlighted the diversity of the Bay Area, the Faithful and those who work in the sports industry with the 49ers first-ever "Football for All" celebration.
