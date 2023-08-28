Powered By

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Jake Moody, Zane Gonzalez

Aug 28, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 28th.

New and Notable

49ers Trade Quarterback Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have traded QB Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Dallas' 2024 fourth-round draft choice. Lance must pass a physical for the trade to be executed.

Shanahan Details 49ers Kicker Situation, Lance Trade and Injury Updates from #LACvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are heading into the regular season with a quickly changing kicker situation. Both of the team's place kickers, rookie Jake Moody and veteran Zane Gonzalez are expected to miss a few weeks due to injury. The 49ers third round pick suffered a right quad strain during practice leading up to the preseason finale while Gonzalez sustained a calf strain during Friday night's pregame warmups.

49ers Fall Short in Preseason Finale; Five Takeaways from #LACvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers closed out their preseason slate with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's® Stadium on Friday night. As expected, a majority of the team's projected starters made an appearance in the finale, playing through a large portion of the first quarter.

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers vs. Chargers Game Images (Preseason Week 3)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
DL Kevin Givens

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, QB Brock Purdy
WR Jauan Jennings, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
RB Jordan Mason

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, WR Deebo Samuel
WR Jauan Jennings, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
OL Jake Brendel

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
49ers Offense

Austin Ginn/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
P Mitch Wishnowsky

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price, QB Sam Darnold
RB Tyrion Davis-Price, QB Sam Darnold

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jamison
CB D'Shawn Jamison

Austin Ginn/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
LS Taybor Pepper

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
LB Curtis Robinson, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
DL Alex Barrett

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Offense
49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jamison
CB D'Shawn Jamison

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
WR Ronnie Bell

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
CB Samuel Womack III

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Chris Conley
WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
49ers Offense

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Isaiah Winstead
WR Isaiah Winstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jason Poe
OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, CB D'Shawn Jamison
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, CB D'Shawn Jamison

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price, QB Brandon Allen
RB Tyrion Davis-Price, QB Brandon Allen

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Offense
49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
QB Brandon Allen

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jamison
CB D'Shawn Jamison

Ben Warden/49ers
CB Nate Brooks
CB Nate Brooks

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
DL Drake Jackson

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Football for All' During #LACvsSF

During San Francisco's preseason finale at Levi's® Stadium, the team spotlighted the diversity of the Bay Area, the Faithful and those who work in the sports industry with the 49ers first-ever "Football for All" celebration.

Football for All
Football for All

Austin Ginn/49ers
Camp Pendleton 1st Marine Division Color Guard, National Anthem by the HomoPhonics
Camp Pendleton 1st Marine Division Color Guard, National Anthem by the HomoPhonics

Austin Ginn/49ers
Football for All
Football for All

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Entertainment Announcer Queen Noveen, Play-by-Play Announcer Jaime Coffee
Entertainment Announcer Queen Noveen, Play-by-Play Announcer Jaime Coffee

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
Football for All
Football for All

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Entertainment Announcer Queen Noveen
Entertainment Announcer Queen Noveen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
Football for All
Football for All

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
National Anthem by the HomoPhonics
National Anthem by the HomoPhonics

Austin Ginn/49ers
Football for All
Football for All

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
Football for All
Football for All

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
Football for All
Football for All

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Play-by-Play Announcer Jaime Coffee
Play-by-Play Announcer Jaime Coffee

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Football for All
Football for All

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Football for All
Football for All

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Entertainment Announcer Queen Noveen, Play-by-Play Announcer Jaime Coffee
Entertainment Announcer Queen Noveen, Play-by-Play Announcer Jaime Coffee

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
National Anthem by the HomoPhonics
National Anthem by the HomoPhonics

Austin Ginn/49ers
Football for All
Football for All

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
Football for All
Football for All

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Play-by-Play Announcer Jaime Coffee, Entertainment Announcer Queen Noveen
Play-by-Play Announcer Jaime Coffee, Entertainment Announcer Queen Noveen

Austin Ginn/49ers
Pregame Snaps: 49ers vs. Chargers (Preseason Week 3) 📸

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT T.Y. McGill
DT T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Keith Ismael
OL Keith Ismael

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
TE Cameron Latu

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Anthony Miller
WR Anthony Miller

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defensive Backs
49ers Defensive Backs

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Zane Gonzalez
K Zane Gonzalez

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
