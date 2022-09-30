Powered By

Morning Report: Shanahan Provides Updates Prior to 'MNF'

Sep 30, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 30th.

New and Notable

Four Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan as 49ers Prepare for 'MNF'

On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility to hold their first practice in preparation for a primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The team looks to pick up their second win at Levi's® Stadium and set their overall record to an even 2-2. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media ahead of the 49ers practice to share updates before gearing up for their division rivals.

In Case You Missed It

This Day in The Bay

September 30, 1963

On this day in The Bay, Jack Christiansen was named head coach of the 49ers after Red Hickey's resignation.

