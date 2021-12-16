Powered By

Morning Report: Shanahan Provides Injury Updates on Ford, Kittle and Warner

Dec 16, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, December 16.

New and Notable

49ers Will Not Activate Dee Ford from Injured Reserve, Ending His 2021 Season

After missing almost the entirety of the 2020 campaign, Dee Ford returned in 2021 for the San Francisco 49ers and appeared in the first six games of the season.

The veteran pass rusher has been dealing with an intricate back and neck injury that kept him sidelined for all but one game last season. Entering into the season, the 49ers were optimistic Ford's injury was behind him, however, after taking a hit in Week 7 that triggered his chronic injury the 49ers opted to place the edge rusher on Injured Reserve.

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB ﻿Lavert Hill﻿ and OL ﻿Wyatt Miller﻿ to the team's practice squad.

Hill (5-10, 190) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent on April 26, 2020. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the Chiefs practice squad and was later released on November 24, 2020. He then signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad on December 8, 2020. After signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Eagles on January 4, 2021, he was waived on August 22. Hill was signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad on October 26 and released on November 1.

Miller (6-5, 302) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019. Following his release from the Jets on August 31, 2019, Miller signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad on September 2, 2019. He was then signed to the Dallas Cowboys active roster on December 24, 2019 and was inactive for the final game of the season. Miller was waived by Dallas on September 4, 2020, later signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on December 17, 2020, and was released on January 5, 2021. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on June 14, and was later waived by the team on August 31.

49ers Granted International Marketing Rights in Mexico and the United Kingdom

Backed by a global following of nearly 10 million fans, the San Francisco 49ers received confirmation today that their compelling marketing, fan engagement, and commercial proposals for Mexico and the United Kingdom were approved by the National Football League (NFL), beginning in 2022. With established connections to both markets, the 49ers are proud to be one of just six teams to earn access to activate in two new overseas markets as part of the NFL's initial activation of its International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program, as ratified today by the NFL's International Committee.

Apoyado por un seguimiento global de casi 10 millones de aficionados, los 49ers de San Francisco recibieron hoy la confirmación de que sus propuestas comerciales, de fan engagement, y de marketing para México y el Reino Unido fueron aprobadas por la Liga Nacional de Fútbol Americano (NFL), a partir de 2022. Con conexiones establecidas en ambos mercados, los 49ers se enorgullecen de ser uno de los seis equipos permitidos a activarse en dos mercados extranjeros como parte de la nueva iniciativa de la NFL en sus áreas de marketing internacional (IHMA), según lo ratificado hoy por el Comité Internacional de la NFL.

In the Community

Levi’s® and Mike McGlinchey Host Shop with a Player Event

Levi's® and Mike McGlinchey partnered to host a shopping event with athletes from Football Camp for the Stars this holiday season.

75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

November 1, 1959

Matt Hazeltine played 13 years of football at the prep, college and professional levels before he ever received a game ball.

Hazeltine got his first after roughing up Detroit quarterback Tobin Rote in the 49ers convincing win over the Lions at Kezar Stadium in 1959. The 49ers linebacker sacked Rote three times and provided the outside pressure that led to defensive tackle Charlie Krueger's takedown of Rote in the end zone for a safety. Detroit's offense picked up just 183 total yards.

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

Press Pass

