49ers Sign CB Lavert Hill and OL Wyatt Miller to the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Lavert Hill and OL Wyatt Miller to the team's practice squad.

Hill (5-10, 190) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent on April 26, 2020. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the Chiefs practice squad and was later released on November 24, 2020. He then signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad on December 8, 2020. After signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Eagles on January 4, 2021, he was waived on August 22. Hill was signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad on October 26 and released on November 1.

A 23-year-old native of Detroit, MI, Hill attended the University of Michigan, where he appeared in 48 games (38 starts) and finished with 57 tackles, 29 passes defensed, six interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and one fumble recovery.

Miller (6-5, 302) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019. Following his release from the Jets on August 31, 2019, Miller signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad on September 2, 2019. He was then signed to the Dallas Cowboys active roster on December 24, 2019 and was inactive for the final game of the season. Miller was waived by Dallas on September 4, 2020, later signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on December 17, 2020, and was released on January 5, 2021. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on June 14, and was later waived by the team on August 31.