Morning Report: Robbie Gould Lands on IR, 49ers Sign Kicker

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 6.
New and Notable
Roster News
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed K Joey Slye to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed K Robbie Gould on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed LB Tyrell Adams, TE Jordan Matthews and WR Connor Wedington to the team's practice squad and released LB Curtis Bolton, RB Kerryon Johnson and RB Chris Thompson from the practice squad.
Slye (5-11, 213) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2019. Following his release from the Giants on July 27, 2019, he went on to sign with the Carolina Panthers on August 1, 2019. Throughout his three-year career with the Panthers (2019-20) and Houston Texans (2021), he has made 58 of 73 career field goal attempts (79.5-percent) and 71 of 79 extra point attempts (89.9-percent).
Read More >>>
Mark Your Calendars
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
--
October 11, 1976
Los Angeles Rams quarterback James Harris wondered when it would end. The 49ers defensive front four punished Harris on a Monday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, collecting 10 sacks in a 16-0 shutout of the Rams.
DE Tommy Hart, DT Cleveland Elam, DE Cedrick Hardman and DT Jimmy Webb, nicknamed "The Gold Rush," chased Harris from sideline to sideline, posting 97 yards in losses and forcing three fumbles.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series on 49ers.com/museumstories.