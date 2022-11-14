Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 'Sunday Night Football' Win

Good Morning Faithful,
7 Takeaways from #LACvsSF on 'Sunday Night Football'
The San Francisco 49ers returned to game action with a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football." The 49ers trailed 16-10 at the half but rallied to put up 12 unanswered points in the final two quarters of the game. San Francisco's defensive unit held Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to under 200 yards passing and delivered its second-straight second half shutout. With the win, the 49ers improve to 5-4 on the year and are second in the NFC West.
What the 49ers and Chargers Had to Say Following #LACvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 in the Week 10 "Sunday Night Football" matchup at Levi's® Stadium. Here's what the teams had to say following the contest:
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 10 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's® Stadium.
Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's® Stadium.
View photos as the team arrives to Levi's® Stadium for their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, presented by Levi's®.