Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 'Sunday Night Football' Win

New and Notable

The San Francisco 49ers returned to game action with a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football." The 49ers trailed 16-10 at the half but rallied to put up 12 unanswered points in the final two quarters of the game. San Francisco's defensive unit held Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to under 200 yards passing and delivered its second-straight second half shutout. With the win, the 49ers improve to 5-4 on the year and are second in the NFC West.